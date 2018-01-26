Agencies

FRANCE

Paris on flooding alert

Parisians have been warned to stay away from the Seine as it continues to rise, flooding surrounding roads and causing disruption to the city’s transport network. As water levels on Wednesday touched 5.2m, the capital’s authorities said the river was expected to reach 6.1m by tomorrow. Quayside roads and tunnels have been closed and all river traffic, including cruise boats and water taxis, halted as vessels are unable to pass under the bridges. Houseboat residents have been advised to move out and city police head Michel Delpuech told residents to take extreme care near the water. Parisians were also warned they were more likely to come across members of the city’s rat population after the rising water swamped the rodents’ dens and forced them to seek drier shelters.

AUSTRALIA

National day rallies planned

Tens of thousands of people plan to mark Australia Day, today, with mass protests, demanding the date of the national holiday be changed given its links to colonization and the ill-treatment of Aborigines. Australia Day marks the date the British First Fleet sailed into Sydney Harbor in 1788 and declared the land unoccupied, despite encountering Aborigines, and established settlements. Aborigines have occupied the continent for about 50,000 years. “We expect at least 10,000 to 12,000 people, twice as many as last year, to come out and call for invasion day to be abolished,” said Raymond Weatherall, an organizer of a rally in Sydney. More than half of all Australians support changing the date of the national holiday, a poll by The Australia Institute think tank showed last week. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, under pressure from his conservative back bench and populist right-wing politicians, has said he supports celebrating Australia Day on Jan. 26.

UNITED KINGDOM

Doctors say fear for Assange

The ongoing six-year confinement of WikiLeaks frontman Julian Assange in London’s Ecuadoran embassy is dangerous to his physical and mental health, new clinical assessments said. A pair of doctors reached the verdict after spending 20 hours over three days in October last year performing “a comprehensive physical and psychological evaluation” of Assange, the Guardian reported on Wednesday. “While the results of the evaluation are protected by doctor-patient confidentiality, it is our professional opinion that his continued confinement is dangerous physically and mentally to him, and a clear infringement of his human right to healthcare,” they wrote in the newspaper.

UNITED STATES

Trump ready for interview

President Donald Trump said he is “looking forward” to being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump told reporters on Wednesday he would be willing to answer questions under oath. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, but his probe has expanded to include potential misdeeds by those in Trump’s orbit and the president himself. Trump also said he does not recall asking then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe last year about whom he voted for in 2016. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, the Department of Justice said, as prosecutors moved closer to a possible interview with Trump about whether he took steps to obstruct an FBI probe into contacts between Russia and his 2016 campaign.