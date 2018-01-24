Agencies

MEXICO

Woman slain and cooked

The remains of a young woman who disappeared over a week ago were on Monday discovered by the authorities, who said she is believed to have been slain, dismembered and cooked on a stove. Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a femicide. Guerrero state prosecutors said in a statement that the woman left her home in the city of Taxco the morning of Jan. 13. She later said that she would pick up her children at her ex-husband’s home in the afternoon, but was not heard from again, they said. State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez confirmed later that the woman’s “dismembered” remains had been found inside pots atop a stove. “It is presumed that she was cooked,” he said. Alvarez said the divorced husband is the chief suspect.

UNITED STATES

Driver charged with rape

California prosecutors on Monday said that an Uber driver living in the country illegally had been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said that Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez’s alleged victims are between 19 and 22 years old, and that three were intoxicated when they were assaulted. The 39-year-old Mexican faces 10 criminal charges, including forcible rape and first degree burglary. Dow said detectives are looking for potential witnesses and trying to determine if there are additional victims in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties northwest of Los Angeles. Alarcon-Nunez returned to the US illegally after a voluntary deportation from New Mexico in 2005, officials said.

UNITED STATES

Emergency boss to retire

The executive officer of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is planning to retire by the end of the year. Toby Clairmont on Monday said his decision had nothing to do with the alert that mistakenly warned the public of a missile headed to Hawaii on Jan. 13. He said he decided on retirement two years ago and no one asked him to step down. Clairmont said he was at home when a worker mistakenly sent the alert.

UNITED STATES

Neil Diamond quits touring

Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Days shy of his 77th birthday, the rock legend is canceling his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand in March. He was on a 50th anniversary tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer offered his “sincerest apologies” to those who planned to go to his shows and said he still plans to write, record and work on other projects “for a long time to come.” Diamond’s numerous hits include Sweet Caroline and Love on the Rocks. Diamond turns 77 today and is to get the lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s Grammy awards.

UNITED STATES

Montecito cleanup ongoing

Authorities hope to start allowing residents to return by the end of the month to a southern California community devastated by mudslides — if they can get most utilities restored by then. Officials on Sunday said that it would be a gradual process getting residents back into homes in Montecito, where at least 21 people were killed during flash floods on Jan. 9. A 17-year-old boy and two-year-old girl remain missing. The town’s narrow streets are clogged with bulldozers and utility trucks as crews remove mud and boulders, and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines. It could be next month before the natural gas service is restored, an official said.