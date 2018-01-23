Doctor who aided hunt for bin Laden remains in jail

AP, PESHAWAR, Pakistan

Shakil Afridi has languished in jail for years — since 2011, when the Pakistani doctor used a vaccination scam in an attempt to identify Osama bin Laden’s home, aiding US Navy Seals who tracked and killed the al-Qaeda leader.

Americans might wonder how Pakistan could imprison a man who helped track down the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. Pakistanis are apt to ask a different question: How could the US betray its trust and cheapen its sovereignty with a secret nighttime raid that shamed the military and its intelligence agencies?

“The Shakil Afridi saga is the perfect metaphor for US-Pakistan relations” — a growing tangle of mistrust and miscommunication that threatens to jeopardize key efforts against terrorism, said Michael Kugelman, Asia program deputy director at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington.

The US believes its financial support entitles it to Pakistan’s backing in its efforts to defeat the Taliban — then-US presidential candidate Donald Trump pledged to free Afridi, telling Fox News in April 2016 he would get him out of prison in “two minutes ... because we give a lot of aid to Pakistan.”

However, Pakistan is resentful of what it sees as US interference in its affairs.

Mohammed Amir Rana, director of the independent Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies in Islamabad, said the trust deficit between the two nations is an old story that will not be rewritten until Pakistan and the US revise their expectations of each other, recognize their divergent security concerns and plot an Afghan war strategy, other than the current one which is to both kill and talk to the Taliban.

“Shakil Afridi [is] part of the larger puzzle,” he said.

Afridi has not seen his lawyer since 2012, and his wife and children are his only visitors. For two years his file “disappeared,” delaying a court appeal that still has not proceeded.

The courts now say a prosecutor is unavailable, said his lawyer and cousin, Qamar Nadeem.

“Everyone is afraid to even talk about him, to mention his name,” and not without reason, he said.

In Nadeem’s office, the wind whistles through a clumsily covered window shattered by a bullet. On another window, clear tape covers a second bullet hole, both from a shooting incident several years ago in which no suspects have been named.

Another one of Afridi’s lawyers was gunned down outside his Peshawar home and a Peshawar jail deputy superintendent, who had advocated on Afridi’s behalf, was shot and killed, Nadeem said.

Afridi used a fake hepatitis vaccination program to try to get DNA samples from bin Laden’s family as a means of pinpointing his location, but he has not been charged in connection with the bin Laden operation.

He was accused under tribal law alleging he aided and facilitated militants in the nearby Khyber tribal region, Nadeem said.

Even the Taliban scoffed at the charge that was filed to make use of Pakistan’s antiquated tribal system, which allows closed courts, does not require the defendant to be present in court and limits the number of appeals, he said.

If charged with treason — which Pakistani authorities say he committed — Afridi would have the right to public hearings and numerous appeals all the way to the Supreme Court, where the details of the bin Laden raid could be laid bare, something neither the civilian nor military establishments want, his lawyer said.