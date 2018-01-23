ANALYSIS: Southeast Asian authorities find stick against critical media in ‘fake news’

Reuters, MANILA and BANGKOK

Governments across Southeast Asia have a history of using laws and the judiciary to curb press freedoms. Now, they have found a handy crutch to lean on as they intensify clampdowns: US President Donald Trump’s “fake news” mantra.

Most worrying to media rights advocates is that several countries are promoting new legislation or expanding existing regulations to make publishing fake news an offence. The fear is that, rather than focusing on false stories published on social media, authoritarian leaders could use the new laws to target legitimate news outlets that are critical of them.

“When the leadership of the United States consistently targets legitimate media reporting as fake, it opens the way for leaders the world over to do the same,” said Shawn Crispin, who represents the Committee to Protect Journalists in the region. “It’s a dangerous trend that is giving authoritarian and democratic regimes alike justification for targeting or shutting down reporting they don’t like.”

The term “fake news” has entered the lexicon of ASEAN, whose leaders in a statement issued at the end of the association’s summit on Nov. 13 and 14 last year commended the work done by their governments in countering it.

Like everywhere else, Southeast Asia does sometimes have a problem with information on social media that is intentionally false, but there is little sign that the problem has been anywhere as bad as it was, in the run-up to the November 2016 US presidential election.

Last week, after the Philippines’ corporate regulator revoked the operating license of Rappler, a news Web site that has been a thorn in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s side for its scrutiny of the government’s deadly war on drugs, Duterte told reporters that it was “a fake news outlet” that had been “throwing trash and shit all along.”

Duterte denied influencing the regulator’s decision, which was followed by the justice minister ordering an investigation into Rappler for possible criminal liability and the National Bureau of Investigation summoning its CEO to answer a complaint related to cybercrime.

Philippine Daily Inquirer associate editor and a columnist John Nery, whose paper has also come under attack from the government, said that “fake news” is now glibly used by people who do not like what they hear.

“Unfortunately for us, those parties include the government of the Philippines. So it is used to intimidate,” he said.

Legislation to fight “fake news,” which would impose fines and prison terms of up to 20 years for spreading false information, is under consideration in the Philippines.

Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the laws are being promoted by two senators, not the Duterte administration.

Asked if the government felt the need to regulate fake news, Roque said: “We believe in free market place of ideas.”

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen regularly accuses critical media outlets of spreading “fake news.”

In his latest attack on Saturday, he backed Trump for announcing “fake news” awards.

“I think President Donald Trump has correctly created an award that he just announced in recent days, the Fake News Award,” he said. “And in Cambodia there is also this type of media.”

“Everyone, including ordinary citizens, has to fight against fake news because fake news is like poison or a gun and it can kill our beautiful society,” Cambodian Ministry of the Interior Undersecretary of State Huy Vannak told reporters.