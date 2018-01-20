Agencies

BRAZIL

Car kills baby on promenade

A car on Thursday plowed into a crowd on Rio de Janeiro’s tourist-packed Copacabana seaside promenade, killing a baby and injuring 17 people, authorities said, with the driver telling investigators he suffered a seizure. The black car, its windshield shattered and the front caved in, came to rest on the beach, where some of the injured were frantically being treated. Health officials said that a nine-month-old baby girl was killed and 17 people injured in the crash. The driver “lost control of his vehicle, which went up on the sidewalk of the promenade” and was taken for questioning, police said. “The driver explained at the police station that he had an epileptic seizure, and anti-epileptic drugs were found in his vehicle,” a military police colonel said. The early-evening incident happened while many people were enjoying the long promenade during the summer holiday. Witnesses described chaotic scenes, with badly injured victims waiting in agony for treatment.

RUSSIA

Putin takes icy Epiphany dip

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday stripped off to his bathing trunks and immersed himself in the freezing waters of a lake late on Thursday, observing an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany. State TV showed 65-year-old Putin marching onto the ice of frozen Lake Seliger, about 400km north of Moscow, dressed in a sheepskin coat and felt boots. With his coat and boots removed, he walked down a set of wooden steps into a hole in the ice, crossed himself and dipped his head under the water before surfacing. Air temperatures at the time were about minus-6°C. Each year on Epiphany, Orthodox believers immerse themselves in rivers and lakes to commemorate the baptism of Jesus. Putin, who is campaigning for re-election in a March 18 presidential poll, has become a frequent participant of Russian Orthodox ceremonies and has given the church a major voice in society.

UNITED STATES

Christie sent to back of line

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is learning life as an airline passenger is different when you are no longer governor. When Christie and his New Jersey State Police security detail arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday, two days after he left office, they headed to a special access area used by dignitaries for security clearance. However, a law enforcement official familiar with the encounter said that an airport police officer and a Transportation Security Administration officer directed them to the regular screening line for all passengers. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. The official said Christie complied and did not attempt to use the special entrance.