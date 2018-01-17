Tokyo eyes ways to get Japanese out of S Korea

Reuters, TOKYO

Japan is examining how to evacuate its 60,000 or so citizens from South Korea in the event of a crisis that closes airports, with military ships being used as shuttles, a Japanese newspaper reported yesterday.

North Korea’s pursuit of its military and nuclear programs in defiance of UN Security Council and other sanctions escalated tensions on the Korean Peninsula last year, which have only eased in recent weeks.

Working on the scenario of a crisis that shuts South Korean airports, the Japanese government has begun to look into plans for evacuations through the southern port city of Busan, the Yomiuri Shimbun said, quoting multiple government sources.

Japanese and US military vessels would take Japanese and US citizens from Busan to Japan’s Tsushima Island, about 50km from Busan, before ferrying them to the southernmost main island of Kyushu a day or so later.

Government officials have already visited Tsushima to inspect hotels and other potential lodging facilities, as well as planning for stocks of food and water, the paper added.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told a news conference that the government is always considering various scenarios and making plans for its citizens’ safety, but declined to give details, citing security concerns.

“It’s a totally natural duty as a nation to use every means at our disposal for the protection and evacuation of our citizens if they should face danger abroad,” he added.

In other developments, eight bodies have been recovered from a wrecked boat that washed ashore in central Japan, authorities said yesterday, suspecting the vessel is the latest in a series of North Korean “ghost ships.”

Japan Coast Guard Coast personnel found the corpses of seven men inside the wreckage of the boat that washed up last week in Kanazawa, while another body was found about 15m away.

Additional reporting by AFP