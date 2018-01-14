Agencies

UNITED STATES

Trump defends comments

President Donald Trump on Friday offered a partial denial in public, but privately defended his extraordinary remarks disparaging Haitians and African countries a day earlier. Trump said he was only expressing what many people think but would not say about immigrants from economically depressed countries, a person who spoke to the president said. African Union countries on Friday expressed outrage and demanded an apology after Trump reportedly called African nations “shithole” countries. “The African Union Mission condemns the comments in the strongest terms and demands a retraction of the comment as well as an apology to not only to the Africans, but to all people of African descent around the globe,” the African Union Mission in Washington said. Trump on Thursday evening made a flurry of calls to friends and outside advisers to judge their reaction to the tempest. A confidant said Trump was not apologetic about his inflammatory remarks and denied he was racist, instead blaming the media for distorting his meaning.

UNITED STATES

Former KKK leader dies

The Mississippi corrections department said Edgar Ray Killen, a former Ku Klux Klan (KKK) leader who was convicted in the 1964 “Mississippi Burning” slayings of three civil rights workers, has died in prison aged 92. The part-time preacher and lumber mill operator was 80 when a Neshoba County jury convicted him in 2005 of three counts of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. His conviction came 41 years to the day after Freedom Summer workers James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman were ambushed and killed by Klansmen. Their bodies were found buried in a red-clay dam in rural Neshoba County, Mississippi. The slayings shocked the nation and helped spur passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

UNITED STATES

Mudslides death toll hits 18

Authorities in southern California on Friday said they had discovered the body of an elderly man killed by mudslides that battered the region earlier this week, lifting the overall death toll to 18. The 87-year-old man was “located by a search and rescue team in his residence,” Santa Barbara County sheriff Bill Brown said. Rescuers are continuing their search operations, with the missing now believed to number six, including a two-year-old girl. Heavy rain on Tuesday, which followed 10 months of drought, sent sticky mud and debris flowing from the hills into Montecito. In addition to the dead and injured, 65 houses have been destroyed while another 462 sustained damage.

UNITED STATES

Man sentenced over IS links

The brother of a San Diego man believed to be the first US citizen killed while fighting alongside the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison on terrorism-related charges. Marchello Dsaun McCain was sentenced in federal court in San Diego for illegal possession of a cache of firearms and body armor and making false statements to federal agents about international terrorism. McCain is the brother of Douglas McCain who was killed in 2014 in Iraq while fighting alongside the Islamic State group in Syria. The US unsealed a two-count indictment charging Canadian national and former San Diego resident Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi with conspiring with Douglas McCain and others in the US and Canada to provide support to terrorists in Syria.