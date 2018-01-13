Agencies

RUSSIA

Kim a ‘competent’ leader

President Vladimir Putin said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has shown himself to be a mature leader who is interested in calming the tensions over its nuclear and long-range missile programs. Meeting with top Russian media figures on Thursday, Putin said Kim “is an absolutely competent and already mature politician,” who has “solved his strategic task — he has a nuclear warhead and a global-range missile.” Now, Kim is “cleaning up the situation, smoothing it, calming it,” Putin said.

UNITED STATES

Trump cancels UK visit

President Donald Trump canceled a visit to London scheduled for early this year, saying he was disappointed with former president Barack “Obama[’s] administration having sold” the US embassy in London. “[The] reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars,” Trump said in a tweet late on Thursday. However, the embassy Web site showed that the decision to move the location was taken months before Obama took office in January 2009. The US Embassy and Consulates in the UK said in October 2008 the embassy would be relocated for security reasons.

SOUTH KOREA

Negligence ‘killed four babies’

Bad hygiene at the intensive care unit of Ewha Women’s University Hospital in Seoul killed four newborn babies within two hours last month, police said yesterday. Five medical staff — two doctors and three nurses — are to be charged with involuntary manslaughter due to negligence over the deaths, officials said. Blood tests on the four premature babies showed that they were all infected with the same drug-resistant bacteria, which resulted in septic shock, police said. All the infants showed drastic changes in their heartbeats and had bloated bellies, said the National Forensic Service, which carried out the postmortem examinations.

JAPAN

Stricken oil tanker drifts

A stricken Iranian oil tanker on Wednesday afternoon drifted into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, a coast guard spokesman said yesterday, as strong winds pushed the burning ship away from the China coast. The Sanchi has been burning for almost a week since it collided with another vessel on Saturday night, and on Thursday afternoon was about 300km northwest of Amami Oshima, a spokesman said. The tanker was carrying about 1 million barrels of condensate, an ultra-light, highly flammable crude oil, to South Korea. Chinese authorities turned down an offer of help from the coast guard, he said.