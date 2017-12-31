Starr, Gibb headline list of recipients of New Year Honours

AFP, LONDON

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and sole surviving Bee Gee Barry Gibb were awarded knighthood in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours, announced late on Friday.

The two music legends were joined on the prestigious annual achievement list by Golden Globe-winning actor Hugh Laurie, renowned dancer Darcey Bussell and hip-hop artist Wiley.

Lesser-known recipients include 101-year-old lieutenant colonel Mordaunt Cohen, honored for his services to World War II education, and Lucia Mee, 18, the youngest person rewarded, for her efforts to raise organ donation awareness.

Starr, 77 — real name Richard Starkey — became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1965, but 52 years later has now been given a knighthood for services to music.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love,” he said in a statement.

Gibb, a singer, songwriter and record producer who already held a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) title, received his knighthood for services to music and charity.

“The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life,” he said.

Bussell, former principal at the Royal Ballet and president of the Royal Academy of Dance, said she was “truly humbled” after learning of her damehood for promoting dance in Britain and abroad.

Comedic actor, writer and musician Laurie, star of The Night Manager, House and numerous movies, won a CBE.

Meanwhile, hip-hop artist Wiley — born Richard Cowie — who is often hailed as the “godfather of grime” music, received an MBE.

The latest New Year’s Honours list awarded 1,123 people, with 70 percent having worked in their local communities.