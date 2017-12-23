Agencies

GREECE

Blast rocks court complex

A powerful explosion yesterday damaged a court complex in central Athens, hours after parliament voted to crack down on anti-bailout protesters, who gather regularly at the building. Police said the blast occurred before dawn, following warning telephone calls to the offices of a newspaper and a Web site. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. It occurred hours after parliament approved measures to impose penalties against demonstrators who gather regularly at the court to try and disrupt weekly auctions of foreclosed homes. The auctions have put pressure on the government, which has abandoned tougher protection measures for distressed mortgage holders as part of negotiations with bailout lenders. After years of recession and financial crisis, roughly half of loans in the nation are considered non-performing — the highest level in the EU. Police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos said a court security guard reported seeing two men, presumed to be the attackers, leave a bag outside the entrance of the court. “This type of attack usually has a symbolic significance,” he told state-run television.

MEXICO

Controversial law enacted

A law giving the military a legal framework to operate as police is being enacted over widespread objections from human rights groups. The Interior Security Law took effect yesterday following its publication in the nation’s official gazette on Thursday. It was passed by Congress last week and went to President Enrique Pena Nieto’s desk. Pena Nieto said he is aware the bill is “especially sensitive” and would hold off on decreeing military deployments under the law until the Supreme Court decides on its constitutionality. Proponents argue the military is needed to fight powerful drug cartels that have not been brought to heel by civilian policing. Critics say the law was rammed through Congress without discussion and does not provide sufficient human rights guarantees.

TURKEY

Officers ordered arrested

Authorities yesterday ordered the arrest of seven colonels and nine lieutenant colonels in an investigation into the network of a US-based cleric whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating last year’s attempted coup, the Hurriyet Web site said. It said the investigation, focused on the capital Ankara and spread across nine provinces, targeted serving officers in the gendarmerie, which maintains security in rural areas. Other media carried similar reports. More than 50,000 people, including security personnel and civil servants, have been jailed pending trial in the aftermath of the failed coup, which the government blames on Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen. He has denied involvement. About 150,000 people have also been suspended or dismissed in a crackdown which rights groups say has been used as a pretext to muzzle dissent, but which the government says has been necessary due to the security threats the nation faces.

UNITED STATES

Ear-biter gets three years

A New York woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for biting off a man’s ear. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Chris Orgovan, of Buffalo, got into an argument with the man on June 11. He said she bit his right ear, detaching part of it. When police arrived at the home, an officer found the ear and members of the Buffalo Fire Department preserved it. The ear was later reattached by surgeons. Orgovan pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in August.