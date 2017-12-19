Agencies

UNITED STATES

McCain to miss tax vote

Senator John McCain will miss a key vote on the Republican tax bill because of a viral infection, further narrowing the already-thin margin of support for the controversial plan. The veteran Republican lawmaker, aged 81, will not return to Washington until next month, his office said on Sunday. With McCain absent, the Republicans — who have a 52-48 majority in the Senate — can only afford one defection to pass the tax bill, with a vote expected in the coming days. No Democrats or independents support the legislation in the Senate. It is expected to comfortably pass the House of Representatives. McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, was diagnosed in July with a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma, after doctors found a blood clot over his left eye during a routine checkup. The lawmaker “continues to improve” after receiving treatment for his viral infection, his doctor Mark Gilbert said. “An evaluation of his underlying cancer shows he is responding positively to ongoing treatment,” Gilbert added.

UNITED KINGDOM

Scientists create tiniest card

British scientists have created what they believe is the world’s smallest Christmas card, a seasonal greeting so tiny that more than 200 million of them could fit into a standard postage stamp. The card, created by the National Physical Laboratory, the UK’s national measurement standards laboratory, measures 15 by 20 micrometers It is made from platinum-coated silicon nitride and was illustrated using a focused ion beam. The card’s cover features an etching of a snowman above the words “season’s greetings,” as well as a seasonal message inside.

GABON

Knifing suspects arrested

Police on Sunday arrested dozens of people over a knife attack that wounded two Danish nationals working for National Geographic, apparently in retribution for “US attacks against Muslims,” officials said. The men detained were mostly traders and sellers in the popular market in Libreville where the attack occurred on Saturday and all are from west Africa. An official said they were taken to police headquarters, where they are due to be questioned. “Operations are ongoing,” government spokesman Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze told reporters. “We are not commenting at this stage.” Police said the assailant is a 53-year-old Nigerien man who, according to witnesses, shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”)) during the attack. The man, who has lived in Gabon for 19 years, said in his first statements that he “acted in retaliation for US attacks against Muslims and America’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” Minister of Defense Etienne Massard said.

ETHIOPIA

Sixty-one dead in clashes

At least 61 people have been killed in clashes between different ethnic groups in the Oromiya region, officials said, the latest bout of violence to highlight increasing instability in a province racked by bloody protests in 2015 and last year. From Thursday, 29 ethnic Oromos were killed by ethnic Somali attackers in the region’s Hawi Gudina and Daro Lebu districts, regional spokesman Addisu Arega Kitessa said. The violence triggered revenge attacks by ethnic Oromos in another district, resulting in the killing of 32 Somalis who were being sheltered in the area following a previous round of violence. “The region is working to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the spokesman said in a statement.