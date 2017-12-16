Agencies

UNITED STATES

Cow escapes Nativity scene

A cow in Philadelphia apparently wanted to be away from the manger, as it on Thursday escaped twice from a church’s live Nativity scene. Stormy, a seven-year-old brown and white Hereford, was back munching hay at Old First Reformed Church of Christ by 7:15am after two sets of adventures on snowy downtown streets. Police first got reports of a cow near an Interstate 95 on-ramp at about 2am on Thursday. Officers put a rope on the cow and walked her to a nearby parking lot, before police vehicles helping shepherd Stormy back to church. Some lanes of the highway had to be shut as the cow was wrangled, but for Stormy, all was not calm and bright. She fled again at about 6am. The church has since decided to use her understudy, a cow about half her size named Ginger.

No jail for fertility doctor

Some former patients of a retired Indianapolis fertility doctor on Thursday expressed anger that he avoided jail time for lying about using his own sperm to impregnate as many as dozens of women after telling them the donors were anonymous. Donald Cline was given a one-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice. No other charges were filed against the 79-year-old because Indiana law does not specifically prohibit fertility doctors from using their own sperm. Cline was charged after lying to investigators and he faced up to three years in prison on each count. The charges stemmed from two confirmed cases of paternity, but children of women treated by Cline said DNA tests show he is likely the biological father of as many as 20 children. Matt White and his mother, Liz White, said Cline deserved far greater punishment. He said DNA tests showed that Cline was his biological father, even though Cline told his mother decades ago that he used anonymous sperm donations.

Hoffman in exposure claim

Another woman is accusing Dustin Hoffman of exposing himself to her when she was 16. Playwright Cori Thomas told Variety that Hoffman exposed himself to her in 1980 in a New York hotel room. In an e-mail to The Associated Press, she confirmed the story that was first reported by Variety. Thomas said she has told the story about her encounter with Hoffman to friends and associates for years, but chose to speak publicly about it to support the handful of others who have accused Hoffman of sexual misconduct. Thomas was a classmate of Hoffman’s daughter and said the incident happened after the three of them had dinner, as she waited for her mother to pick her up.

Firefighter killed in blaze

A firefighter on Thursday was killed in one of the largest blazes in California’s history, officials said, as emergency services spent another day struggling to contain infernos across the tinder-dry state. San Diego-based Cory Iverson died fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, according to California Fire Chief Ken Pimlott, who gave no further details on the incident. “I am very saddened to report that a firefighter fatality has occurred on the Thomas incident. Please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers,” Pimlott tweeted. The Thomas Fire has blackened almost 100,000 hectares since it broke out 10 days ago, making it the fourth-largest blaze in the state’s history.