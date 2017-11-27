Agencies

BRAZIL

Temer undergoes surgery

President Michel Temer was spending the weekend recuperating in the hospital after undergoing angioplasty in three blocked coronary arteries, doctors said on Saturday. Temer, 77, late on Friday had the procedure to widen obstructed arteries and have at least one stent implanted at the heart unit of the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo. “The procedure was a success and the president is recuperating,” doctor Fernando Ganem, the medical supervisor, said in a statement. Temer is to be released today and therefore had to put off a planned visit that day by Bolivian President Evo Morales, the presidency said.

HONDURAS

President seeks re-election

The nation’s 6 million voters yesterday were to cast ballots in a controversial election in which President Juan Orlando Hernandez is seeking a second mandate despite a constitutional one-term limit. His conservative National Party — which controls the executive, legislative and judicial branches — contends that a 2015 Supreme Court ruling allows Hernandez’s re-election. However, the opposition has denounced his bid, saying the court does not have the power to overrule the 1982 constitution. The nation has one of the highest murder rates in the world, although that metric has fallen under Hernandez’s last four years in office.

NIGERIA

Militants seize Borno town

Suspected members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram on Saturday took over a town in the state of Borno, residents said. “We hurriedly took our families to the bushes before they could get us. Almost every resident is hiding here,” said Wakil Bulama, one of two residents who spoke to reporters by telephone. Residents said attackers entered Magumeri, around 50km from Borno state capital Maiduguri, at around 7pm. They said the insurgents shot sporadically and threw explosive devices, prompting locals to flee to a forest. A military source who did not want to be identified said that Magumeri had been attacked, but could not confirm whether it had been seized.

IRAN

Longer missile range warned

The deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards told Europe that if it threatens Tehran, the guards would increase the range of missiles to more than 2,000km, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday. France has called for an “uncompromising” dialogue with Iran about its ballistic missile program and a possible negotiation over the issue separate from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. “If we have kept the range of our missiles to 2,000km, it’s not due to lack of technology... We are following a strategic doctrine,” Brigadier General Hossein Salami said, according to Fars. “So far we have felt that Europe is not a threat, so we did not increase the range of our missiles, but if Europe wants to turn into a threat, we will increase the range of our missiles.”

YEMEN

Drone strike kills seven

A drone strike has killed seven suspected members of al-Qaeda in southern Yemen, a security official said yesterday. The US is the only force known to operate armed drones over Yemen. “A drone likely to be American” killed all seven overnight as they were aboard three vehicles on the road from the southern province of Shabwa to the central province of Bayda, the official said. Washington considers the Yemen-based al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to be the radical group’s most dangerous branch.