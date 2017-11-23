Agencies

TURKEY

More detained over coup

Authorities have issued detention warrants for 216 people suspected of having links to last year’s failed coup attempt, the state-run Anadolu news agency said yesterday. Seventeen former finance ministry personnel had been detained so far and another 65 were sought over alleged links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen’s network, Anadolu said. Authorities also carried out operations across 40 provinces targeting “private imams” believed to be recruiting members from the nation’s armed forces to the network of Gulen. Ankara has accused Gulen of orchestrating the July 15 coup attempt last year and has repeatedly demanded the US extradite him.

INDONESIA

Stop virginity tests: HRW

The military and police continue to perform abusive virginity tests on female recruits three years after the WHO said they had no scientific validity, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said yesterday. The group said that senior Indonesian police and military officers have told it that security forces still impose the “cruel and discriminatory tests,” which are carried out under the guise of psychological examinations for mental health and morality reasons. The group urged President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to order the national police chief and military commander to ban the practice. The testing includes the invasive “two-finger test” to determine whether female applicants’ hymens are intact.

UNITED STATES

Teen idol Cassidy dies

David Cassidy of The Partridge Family fame has died at age 67. Publicist JoAnn Geffen released a statement on Tuesday evening saying Cassidy had died “surrounded by those he loved.” No further details were immediately available, but Geffen on Saturday said that Cassidy was in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital suffering from organ failure. Cassidy starred in the 1970s sitcom and sold millions of records as the musical group’s lead singer.

AUSTRALIA

Euthanasia approval near

Victoria state yesterday took another step toward adopting a law allowing voluntary assisted dying for terminally ill patients. Any resident of the nation’s second-largest state over 18, with a terminal illness and with less than six months to live can request a lethal dose of medication under the new legislation. Assisted dying will remain illegal in the nation’s other five states. In a vote in Victoria’s upper house, 22 of 40 senators supported the legislation, which was amended to pass the upper house, including halving the time frame for eligible patients to access the scheme, reduced from 12 months to live to six months to live. The amendments must be approved by the lower house before becoming law. The legislation is not expected to be opposed.

INDONESIA

Singapore advisory nixed

Singapore’s travel advisory to avoid parts of the island of Bali following a minor eruption at Mount Agung volcano was “excessive,” the Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said. The eruption spouted ash clouds reaching up to 700m above Mount Agung’s crater, the agency said on its Web site. Singapore told its citizens to refrain from non-essential travel to affected areas of the island. “It’s excessive for Singapore to issue an advisory on Bali as only a radius of 6 to 7.5km around the crater of Mount Agung is considered dangerous,” agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a text message. “So the condition is safe. Flights are also safe.”