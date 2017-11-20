Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Brexit bill’ to be ready

The government is going to submit its proposals on how to settle its financial obligations to the EU before an EU Council meeting next month, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said yesterday. Prime Minister Theresa May was told on Friday that there was more work to be done to unlock Brexit talks, as the EU repeated a deadline of early next month for her to move on the divorce bill. “We will make our proposals to the European Union in time for the council,” Hammond told the BBC. She signaled again that she would increase an initial offer that is estimated at about 20 billion euros (US$24 billion), about a third of what Brussels wants.

CHILE

Pinera favored to win

Billionaire businessman and former president Sebastian Pinera is heavily favored to win yesterday’s election amid hopes that he can resuscitate a flagging economy, but polls suggest he will not get enough votes to avoid a runoff. The Harvard-educated entrepreneur is proposing to cut taxes on businesses to promote growth and promises to launch a US$14 billion, four-year spending plan that includes fresh investments in infrastructure. Pinera, 67, is expected to be aided by lower turnout, as voting was made voluntary rather than mandatory in 2012. Opinion polls give Pinera a wide margin over his nearest competitor, Senator Alejandro Guillier, but not enough for him to win outright. Six other candidates are also running for the presidency. The elections also choose 155 members of the lower House of Congress and 23 seats are up for grabs in the Senate.

EGYPT

Arab foreign ministers meet

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations held an emergency meeting in Cairo for yesterday to discuss confronting Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, who they said are interfering in their internal affairs. The meeting was convened at the request of Saudi Arabia with support from the United Arab Emerites, Bahrain and Kuwait, the state-run Middle East News Agency said. The state-owned newspaper al-Ahram cited an Arab diplomatic source saying the meeting might refer the matter to the UN Security Council.

BRAZIL

Tycoon sentenced to prison

Prosecutors say the mining tycoon who founded a massive outdoor art park has been convicted of money laundering and sentenced to more than nine years in prison. Prosecutors alleged that US$98.5 million in donations and loans meant for the Inhotim art park Minas Gerais state were rerouted to pay expenses at mining and steel companies owned by Bernardo Paz. The park is one of the most important art centers in Latin America, and park officials said in a statement that it has no connection to Paz’s companies. A judge handed down the conviction earlier this year, but prosecutors only publicized it last week. Paz’s attorneys said they have already filed an appeal.

UNITED STATES

David Cassidy needs liver

Partridge Family star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida with multiple organ failure. Publicist JoAnn Geffen said Cassidy was in a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital with liver and kidney failure, surrounded by family. Geffen says there is nothing “imminent” about his condition, and doctors are hoping to “keep him as well as they can until they can find another liver.” The 67-year-old former teen idol said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss and that he was ending his 50-year career.