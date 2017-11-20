Palestinians vow to freeze talks

AP, WASHINGTON

The Palestinians on Saturday threatened to suspend all communication with the US if the administration of US President Donald Trump follows through with plans to close their diplomatic office in Washington.

The potential rupture in relations threatens to undermine Trump’s bid for Middle East peace — a mission he has handed his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Senior Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said the US decision was “very unfortunate and unacceptable,” and accused Washington of bowing to pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “at a time when we are trying to cooperate to achieve the ultimate deal.”

“We will put on hold all our communications with this American administration,” Erekat said in a video statement on social media.

There was no immediate reaction from the Trump administration.

Netanyahu’s office said the closure was “a matter of US law.”

US officials had insisted before Erekat’s statement that the move was not aimed at increasing leverage over the Palestinians, but merely the unavoidable consequence of US law.

Cutting off ties would carry great risks for the Palestinians. It could antagonize a US administration they already suspect is biased toward Israel and cut put millions of US dollars of critical US aid in jeopardy.

However, unresponsive Palestinians would deal an embarrassing blow to the Trump administration ahead of an expected peace initiative and potentially prevent it from getting off the ground.

Their stance could also complicate US efforts to promote a regionwide approach by bringing together Israel with Saudi Arabia and other moderate Arab allies in a joint effort against Iran.

Arab countries might be reluctant to get too close to Israel in the absence of serious progress on the Palestinian issue.

The US administration late on Friday announced that the Palestinians had run afoul of a legal provision that says the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) cannot operate a Washington office if the Palestinians try to get the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israelis for crimes against Palestinians.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson determined that the Palestinians crossed that line in September, when Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the court to investigate and prosecute Israelis, US Department of State officials said.

They were not authorized to publicly discuss the situation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not clear when the office would close or whether the Palestinians would have to clear out of the building entirely or just close it to the public.

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riad Malki said he was told by the Americans that US and department legal teams would meet today to decide how the new situation would affect the office, the functioning of diplomats and contacts with the Palestinians.

“We will wait to hear back from them,” Malki said.

After that, the Palestinians are to decide how to react.

Under the law, Trump has 90 days to consider whether the Palestinians are in “direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel.”

If Trump determines they are, then the mission can reopen, officials said.

PLO official Hanan Ashrawi said the US was “disqualifying itself as a peace broker in the region” by refusing to extend a waiver from the law.

“Conditioning the renewal of the waiver on the Palestinians’ sticking to ‘direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel’ is actually superfluous, since negotiations are nonexistent and the current US administration has yet to present any kind of peace initiative,” she said in a statement.