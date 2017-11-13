Alternative US group wants seat at UN talks

The Guardian, BONN, Germany

The UN should give a “seat at the table” to a powerful group of US states, cities, tribes and businesses that are committed to taking action on climate change, the billionaire philanthropist and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has urged.

In an apparent bid to circumvent US president Donald Trump’s moves to withdraw from the Paris accord, Bloomberg also said the world body should accept an alternative set of US climate commitments alongside national pledges to reduce carbon emissions.

Bloomberg — who is also a UN special envoy for cities and climate change — was speaking at the UN’s climate change conference in Bonn, Germany, during the launch of the America’s Pledge report.

The report has found that US states, cities and businesses that have signed up to reduce greenhouse gas emissions together represent a GDP of about US$10 trillion. That is more than any nation except the US and China.

“If this group were a country, we’d be the third-biggest economy in the world. We should have a seat at the table,” Bloomberg said. “If Washington won’t lead, then mayors and governors will.”

Bloomberg was among a high-level alternative US delegation that included Californian Governor Jerry Brown, four US senators, several mayors and representatives of major US corporations. Together they claim to represent a majority of people in the US.

“The American government may have pulled out of the Paris accord, but the American people are still committed to its goals. And there is not a thing the government can do to stop us,” Bloomberg said.

The rival US group has overshadowed the muted official US delegation, which has shown the priorities of the Trump White House by scheduling a meeting at the talks focusing on the future of coal.

The packed America’s Pledge launch event took place in the US Climate Action Center, an inflatable dome that the alternative US delegation is using as its headquarters.

Although it is outside the official conference hall, its close proximity, huge space and packed crowds highlighted the high status of the rival body.

It also got a top-level endorsement from the organizers.

“They may be non-state actors, but they are leaders in this process. America’s Pledge sends a powerful message to the world that America is still in the game,” said Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who is the president of this year’s UN conference.

UN Framework Convention on Climate Change executive secretary Patricia Espinosa said she would take the report to the official parties at the conference center.

“We’re standing at the edge of something truly special,” she said in an upbeat assessment of the progress made so far in the US and elsewhere on the adoption of clean energy such as wind and solar.

She said the world was moving from the information age to the “age of renewal.”

In an atmosphere often reminiscent of a campaign rally, Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat, said the solar industry in the US had created 50,000 jobs last year — equivalent to the entire coal mining industry — and that the renewable industry as a whole would employ half a million workers by 2020.

“This is the greatest blue-collar job creation in two generations,” he said.

Many major US corporations have also signed up to the campaign. Walmart senior vice president of sustainability Laura Phillips said a transition to clean energy made economic sense.