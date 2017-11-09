Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Aquino charged over raid

The Office of the Ombudsman yesterday filed criminal charges against former president Benigno Aquino III for mishandling a botched anti-militant raid that resulted in the death of 44 police commandos in 2015. The police officers’ deaths at the hands of an overwhelming number of rebel gunmen contributed to the stalling of peace efforts with Muslim separatists and was the biggest crisis of Aquino’s presidency. The office said it had charged Aquino with usurpation of authority, as well as graft and corruption, following preliminary investigations. The agency said Aquino allowed a suspended police chief to be involved in the planning and execution of the January 2015 raid in Mamasapano and kept the interior minister and police officer in charge out of the loop.

NEW ZEALAND

‘First cat’ run over by car

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday was mourning the loss of the nation’s “first cat,” Paddles, after her pet tabby was run over by a car in Auckland. The prime minister’s office confirmed that the ginger and white rescue cat, also described by Ardern as the PM (Prime Moggy), died in an accident on Tuesday. “To anyone who has ever lost a pet, you’ll know how sad we feel,” the 37-year-old leader posted on Facebook, urging people to donate to an animal rescue charity. “Paddles was much loved and not just by us. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts.” Paddles proved a popular member of the prime ministerial household after Ardern won office last month, with a Twitter account set up in her name attracting more than 11,000 followers.

EGYPT

VR tours of Pyramid on offer

A team of scientists from France’s HIP Institute who last week announced the discovery of a large void inside the Great Pyramid of Giza have created a virtual-reality (VR) tour that allows users to “teleport” themselves inside the structure and explore its architecture. Using 3D technology, the Scan Pyramids Project allows visitors wearing headsets to take a guided tour inside the Grand Gallery, the Queen’s Chamber and other ancient rooms not normally accessible to the public, without leaving Paris.

ITALY

Nutella to reduce hazelnuts

Nutella aficionados are up-in-arms after discovering that the recipe has been secretly changed, with more sugar and fat, but fewer hazelnuts. Ferrero, Nutella’s manufacturer, said it had carried out “fine-tuning,” but added that the nutritional value of the new version was similar to its predecessor. The recipe tweaks had been spotted by the Hamburg Consumer Protection Centre in Germany and revealed on its Facebook page. It claims the recipe has increased the content of powdered skimmed milk from 7.5 to 8.7 percent, and sugar from 55.9 to 56.3 percent. Furious fans took to Twitter to criticize the changes, using the hashtag #boycottNutella.

THAILAND

‘Evil’ palace official fired

The Royal Household Bureau has dismissed a top official for “extremely evil behavior,” a note said yesterday, in what appears to be the latest shake-up under King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The removal of Grand Chamberlain Distorn Vajarodaya, whose role was to manage the royal household, was announced by the palace in a document dated on Monday, media reported. The document listed things that Distorn allegedly did, including falsifying a 25 million baht (US$754,831) charity receipt for royal honors and tax evasion in the name of the crown.