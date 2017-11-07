Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Suicide bid kills passer-by

A 68-year-old man was killed yesterday after a woman who apparently committed suicide by jumping from a Seoul apartment block landed on him, Yonhap news agency reported. The man was on his way to work when the woman, aged 56, leapt from the 13th floor of the building. Both were taken to hospital, where they later died, police said. The woman had been suffering from depression, they said.

MALAYSIA

Policeman testifies at trial

A police officer yesterday testified at the trial of two women accused of killing the half-brother of North Korea’s leader that four suspects believed to have plotted with the women were North Koreans who fled the nation immediately after the assassination. Investigating officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz said an employee from North Korea’s state-owned carrier, Air Koryo, arranged tickets for the four men so they could depart after the attack on Kim Jong-nam at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13. He also said that three of the men were seen meeting a North Korean embassy official and the Air Koryo official at the main airport terminal within an hour of the attack.

UNITED STATES

Paul’s injuries detailed

Senator Rand Paul was injured more severely than initially believed during an assault in front of his home by a neighbor on Friday. “Senator Paul has five rib fractures, including three displaced fractures. This type of injury is caused by high velocity severe force,” Doug Stafford, a senior adviser to Paul, said in a statement on Sunday. “It is not clear how soon he will return to work, as the pain is considerable as is the difficulty in getting around, including flying.” Rene Boucher, 59, has been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault causing minor injury, authorities said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Access to Yemen blocked

A Riyadh-led military coalition said it will temporarily close all air, land and sea ports to Yemen to stem the flow of arms to Houthi rebels from Iran, said a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency yesterday. The move follows the interception of a missile fired from Yemen toward Riyadh on Saturday. The coalition and US President Donald Trump have blamed Iran for the attack, but the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday denied the accusations, calling Trump’s remarks “slanders.”

DR CONGO

Election schedule set

Long-delayed presidential, legislative and local elections have been scheduled for Dec. 23 next year, the election commission announced on Sunday. Polls had been due to take place this year under a deal whereby President Joseph Kabila would leave office, but repeated wrangling has hobbled the process. The commission said provisional results of the presidential election would be published on Dec. 30, the definitive results would be issued on Jan. 9, 2019 and the next president would take office three days later.

ISRAEL

Tunnel bodies recovered

The government on Sunday said the bodies of five Palestinians killed last week when it blew up a tunnel dug by militants under the Gaza Strip border have been recovered, and it hopes they can be used to effect the return of Israelis being held in Gaza. A total of 12 people were killed in the tunnel explosion; the other bodies were recovered earlier on the Gaza Strip side of the tunnel.