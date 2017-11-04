Agencies

FRANCE

Macron returns poem in kind

French President Emmanuel Macron has given a rare birthday present to a 13-year-old British girl: He wrote her a poem. The French embassy in Britain on Thursday tweeted to wish a happy birthday to Sophie, who wrote a poem to Macron about the Eiffel Tower inspired by a trip to Paris in April. “He wrote her one in return!” the tweet said. The embassy posted Macron’s poem both in French and in English. Writing in the voice of the Eiffel Tower, he wrote: “How you flatter me! So few poets these days / Ever sing the praises of my Parisian soul.” Macron often highlights his fondness for literature and the arts. On Tuesday, during a visit to Strasbourg, he sang with an amateur chorus at the opera house.

UNITED KINGDOM

Bomber’s brother sought

Police are seeking the extradition from Libya of the brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi on murder charges stemming from the attack. Hashem Abedi, the brother, is in custody in Libya. Sky News on Thursday said that the armed group holding him indicated it would cooperate with the request if the Libyan attorney general approved it. Police on Wednesday night said that an extradition request was given to Libyan authorities earlier that day. Salman Abedi set off a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 that left 22 dead and hundreds wounded, blowing himself up in the attack. Police say the warrant for Hashem Abedi relates to the murder of 22 people and the attempted murder of others. Investigators have said they did not believe that a large group was involved in the attack, but that they believed others were involved in the planning. They named Hashem Abedi as a suspect. The warrant for his arrest was issued by a Westminster Magistrates’ Court judge and approved by British Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Fake news’ enters dictionary

After a US presidential campaign dominated by charges of fake news, Collins Dictionary has designated the term this year’s Collins Word of the Year. The word — two words actually — is to be added to the next print edition of the English dictionary. Collins on Thursday said the use of the term rose 365 percent last year. It is defined as “false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting.” The term has been picked up by US President Donald Trump, who routinely characterizes critical reports as “fake news” in his tweets. Collins’ head of language content Helen Newstead said the term “fake news” has been inescapable this year. She said it has contributed to “the undermining of society’s trust in news reporting.”

UNITED STATES

Snoop ‘kills’ Trump, again

An album cover image posted to Snoop Dogg’s Instagram account showing the rapper looking down on what appears to be the dead body of US President Donald Trump has been removed from the platform. The cover of the Make America Crip Again EP shows the rapper looking on as a body covered with a US flag lies on a gurney with a toe tag reading “TRUMP.” The image is a play on the cover for Ice Cube’s 1991 album Death Certificate. The photo was on Tuesday shared by Snoop Dogg and later removed. Snoop Dogg drew a rebuke from Trump on Twitter in March after releasing a music video in which he pointed a toy gun at a clown dressed like the president and pulled the trigger.