Agencies

CENTRAL EUROPE

Storm kills five people

High winds knocked down trees and caused widespread travel chaos across much of the region on Sunday, leaving five people dead and several injured. Storm Herwart, whose gusts reached 180kph, also caused electricity blackouts in hundreds of thousands of homes in the Czech Republic, Austria and other countries. Two people died in Poland, including a man who drove his car into a tree that had been knocked down by the storm, fire department spokesman Pawel Fratczak said. Two others were killed in the Czech Republic when they were hit by falling trees, local television reported. A 63-year-old camper was swept away in a flash flood and drowned at Jadebusen on Germany’s North Sea coast, the German news agency DPA reported.

ICELAND

PM survives snap election

Conservative Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson came out on top in a snap election despite a string of scandals, final results confirmed on Sunday, but it remained unclear whether he will be able to form a viable coalition. Benediktsson’s Independence Party beat its rivals in Saturday’s election, according to final results published on Sunday, although no party came near to winning a majority in parliament. The Independence Party won 16 seats in the 63-seat parliament. Turnout was 81 percent. It could take days, weeks or even months before a new government is in place as thorny coalition negotiations await.

UNITED STATES

Spacey comes out as gay

Actor Kevin Spacey came out as gay early yesterday and apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who accused the Hollywood star of making a sexual advance on him at a 1986 party when Rapp was only 14 years old. Spacey’s announcement, posted on his Twitter account at midnight, came after Rapp made the accusation in an interview with Buzzfeed News. Spacey, 58, said he did not remember the encounter, but that “if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He went on say that Rapp’s accusation “encouraged me to address other things about my life... As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Probe launched over USB

Heathrow Airport has launched an investigation after a memory stick containing confidential security information was found on a London street. The Sunday Mirror reported that a member of the public found the USB drive and turned it over to the newspaper. The device contained 76 folders, including information about the security measures used to protect Queen Elizabeth II when she uses the airport and how to access restricted areas. The data was not encrypted.

UNITED STATES

Gunman’s brain to be studied

Scientists are preparing to do a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s brain. Paddock’s brain is being sent to Stanford University for a months-long examination after a visual inspection during an autopsy found no abnormalities, Las Vegas authorities said. Doctors are to perform multiple forensic analyses, including an exam of the 64-year-old’s brain tissue to find any possible neurological problems.

SYRIA

Some hostages back home

Twenty-six hostages who escaped from their Islamic State group captors received an emotional homecoming on Sunday in Homs Province. They were among at least 70 people abducted and taken militants to a secret location in the desert east of al-Qaryatayn on Oct. 21 when the army and pro-government militias regained control of the town. The others are still missing. About 200 people turned out in al-Qaryatayn to welcome home the returnees. A local official said the hostages escaped after they got past a militant as he napped, seized his gun and killed him.