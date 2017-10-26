Agencies

MYANMAR

Deal reached on Rohingya

The government and Bangladesh have agreed to work together to repatriate hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees, officials said, but details remain thin. After talks in the capital, Naypyidaw, on Tuesday, Bangladesh’s Home Ministry said Myanmar had agreed to stop the outflow of Rohingya and take back all refugees. However, the Burmese said only that refugees would need to be scrutinized for proof of their roots in Rakhine state. “We cannot say when we are going to receive [the refugees],” Tin Myint, from the Burmese Home Ministry, told reporters after the meeting.

AUSTRALIA

AISO warns on China

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (AISO) Director-General Duncan Lewis late on Tuesday said that universities need to be “very conscious” of foreign interference in an apparent reference to China’s perceived undercover influence on campuses. He told politicians in Canberra that espionage and foreign interference were an “insidious threat” and that foreign powers were “clandestinely seeking to shape” the opinion of the public, media organizations and government officials “in order to advance their countries’ own political objectives.” He did not specifically name China in his late night testimony to a parliamentary inquiry, but when questioned about China’s involvement, he said he “strongly identified” with comments made by a senior government official this month that universities should protect themselves from Chinese influence.

JAPAN

‘Ninja’ thief, 74, nabbed

Osaka police have finally nabbed a nimble “ninja” thief who dressed in black and scrambled over walls to commit scores of break-ins over eight years — only to find he was 74. They had been stumped by a string of burglaries in which their only lead was security camera footage showing a thief wearing a black neck-warmer pulled up to the nose and a hood down to the eyebrows. In May the neck warmer slipped and police recognized Mitsuaki Tanigawa, who had a record for thefts. They finally nabbed him returning to his hideout at 4am after robbing a store. Tanigawa said he “hated working and thought stealing is quicker,” police said. He has been charged with more than 254 break-ins and thefts worth ￥30 million (US$260,000).

INDONESIA

Pangolins seized in raid

Authorities have seized more than 100 live pangolins during a raid on Tuesday on a fishing boat near Sumatra, an official said yesterday. Authorities were tipped off by local residents who said men were attempting to smuggle the mammals to Malaysia. Two men, aged 22 and 25, were arrested. If found guilty, the pair could face a maximum five years in prison. The pangolins will be released in a national park, an official said.

JAPAN

Fork cancels ‘slurping noise’

Nissin Food Products said it has created the world’s first “noise-canceling” fork to mask the sound made by slurping noodles, dubbed “noodle harassment” on social media. The giant fork — 4.4cm wide and 15.2cm long — has a microphone to detect offending slurps. “We developed a system in which any subtle slurping sound can be detected,” the company said. When a slurp alert is triggered, the fork sends a signal to the user’s mobile phone, which plays the sound of flowing water to mask the noise. Nissin said it would only sell the fork if it receives 5,000 preorders by the middle of next month.