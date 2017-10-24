Agencies

SWITZERLAND

Fundraiser for Rohingya

UN humanitarian officials, high-level government envoys and advocacy group leaders yesterday met at a conference aimed at drumming up funds to help Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh. The one-day Geneva meeting hosted by the EU, the Kuwaiti government and the UN’s migration, refugee and humanitarian aid agencies aims to help meet a UN call for US$434 million in funding through February next year. UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs head Mark Lowcock said the main focus of the event was “mobilizing resources to save lives and protect people.”

SWITZERLAND

WHO drops Mugabe

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom on Sunday reversed his decision to name Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador following widespread uproar against the appointment. Tedros said in a statement that he had reflected, consulted with the Zimbabwean government and decided to change his mind, calling it in the best interests of the UN agency. Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi said that “the inordinate noise around the designation ... does not assist the cause in the first place... So on the balance, it is wiser to let go, and help WHO focus on its mandate.”

CHINA

Officials say ‘oui’ to Brie

Fans of soft cheeses have reason to celebrate after Beijing reversed a ban on mold-ripened cheeses, allowing imports of Camembert, Brie and Roquefort, EU officials said yesterday. Starting early last month, businesses had been barred from importing cheeses made with certain molds and bacteria. The ban was lifted following meetings last week between European Commission representatives and quarantine and health officials, the EU’s delegation in Beijing said. The National Health and Family Planning Commission issued a note to customs authorities clarifying that bacterial cultures used for the production of these cheeses were not harmful to consumers’ health, thus allowing trade to resume, according to the delegation.”

AUSTRALIA

Security manual lost

A 1,000-page manual containing confidential security measures for Parliament House’s multimillion-dollar security upgrade has been lost by a contractor and was not reported missing for three months. Officials from the Department of Parliamentary Services yesterday defended the document’s loss under questioning from Labor Senator Kimberly Kitching during hearings and said that a private investigator had been hired to find it, but did not succeed. Officials confirmed the manual had been lost by a contractor in November last year, but not reported as being “misplaced” until February. Senate President Stephen Parry said security “has not been compromised,” although he admitted he had no idea of the manual’s whereabouts.

MALAYSIA

Interpol’s help sought

The government has asked Interpol to try to locate financier Low Taek Jho (劉特佐) for questioning over his suspected involvement in a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said yesterday. Low has not been charged with any crime, but US authorities have said they are pursuing a criminal probe into 1MDB-linked transactions. “We are confident Interpol will act professionally, but the police have yet to receive any detailed information [on his whereabouts],” Ahmad said.