UK hostage situation ends in arrest, no casualties

AP, LONDON

A gunman who reportedly held two employees hostage at a bowling alley in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, England, was on Sunday night arrested after armed police moved in. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The two workers, who were held for about four hours, were released unharmed, police and ambulance officials said.

Details about the gunman’s condition were not released. He has not yet been charged or identified.

Warwickshire Police Superintendent Alex Franklin-Smith said specialist firearms squads and police negotiators rushed to Bermuda Park, the shopping center where the bowling alley is located, after reports of a possible hostage situation came in.

The bowling alley’s operations director, Chris Clegg, said the two hostages were checked by medical personnel and appeared to be fine.

Earlier, Warwickshire police had warned the public to stay away from the shopping center in Nuneaton, about 12km north of the town of Coventry, but said the problem was not terrorism-related.

Mehdi Amshar, chief executive of the MFA Bowl bowling alley chain, told Sky News that he was informed the two employees were being held at gunpoint.

Amshar said he believed the gunman was an ex-husband or former boyfriend of an employee, but he could not be sure.

Police did not confirm those details.

All customers were able to leave the premises and were unharmed, Amshar said.

One man, who said he was at a children’s party at the bowling alley, said he initially thought it was a joke when a staff member told him to leave because a gunman was inside.

“I looked up and there was a guy, probably 20 or 30 feet [6.1m to 9.1m] away, walking towards us with a sawn-off shotgun sort of slung over his shoulder,” Lawrence Hallett told Sky News.