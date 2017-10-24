Indonesia wants answers to US barring general

Reuters, JAKARTA

Indonesia yesterday said it had made “urgent” requests for an explanation why the US barred its military chief from traveling to the US, as anger simmered in the country over the diplomatic incident.

Armed forces commander General Gatot Nurmantyo was stopped on Saturday from boarding an Emirates flight to the US, despite having a visa and an official invitation to attend a conference from his counterpart, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, General Joseph Dunford Jr.

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said she had accepted an official apology from Deputy US ambassador to Jakarta Erin McKee, but still awaited a detailed explanation.

“We conveyed that we still await clarification, an explanation why this happened,” Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi told reporters after meeting the US envoy.

“There is a sense of urgency to this that we have conveyed to them,” she said, adding that US officials were “trying to coordinate with relevant authorities in the US to find out what really happened.”

In a statement, the US embassy in Jakarta said: “This issue has been resolved. There is no restriction on General Gatot’s travel and we look forward to welcoming [him] to the United States.”

However, it was not immediately clear whether Nurmantyo would attend the conference as scheduled for yesterday and today.

Some Indonesians reacted indignantly to the incident, putting up banners around the capital calling for the US ambassador to be expelled and for Americans to be “sent home.”

Former Indonesian ambassador to the US Dino Patti Djalal called for a stronger government reaction.

“The government should not be asking for a clarification, but rather conveying a protest to the US side,” he said on Twitter.

Indonesia generally enjoys good ties with the US, but relations have sometimes been strained over US resource companies operating in Indonesia or alleged rights abuses involving Indonesia’s military.

Nurmantyo has frequently courted controversy in Indonesia over what analysts perceive to be his political ambitions.

He has been accused of whipping up nationalist sentiment by promoting the notion that Indonesia is besieged by “proxy wars” waged by foreign states looking to undermine the country.

This month, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the armed forces should stay out of politics and ensure their loyalty was only to the state and the government — a statement many believed referred to Nurmantyo’s actions.

Nurmantyo is due to retire in March next year and many expect him to run for vice president or even president in 2019.

Indonesian military spokesman Wuryanto on Sunday said the Emirates airline had told Nurmantyo and his wife that the US Customs and Border Protection agency would not allow him to enter US territory.