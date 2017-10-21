Post-festival haze chokes New Delhi

Reuters, NEW DELHI

Air pollution in New Delhi yesterday hit 18 times the healthy limit under a thick, toxic haze after a night of fireworks to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali — despite a court-ordered ban on their sales.

Residents of the sprawling Indian capital, which already ranks among the world’s most-polluted cities, complained of eyes watering and aggravated coughs as levels of PM2.5 — an indicator of particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or less that can reach deep into the lungs — rose alarmingly.

Air quality usually worsens in New Delhi ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights, and the Indian Supreme Court temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers, aiming to lessen the risk to health.

However, many still lit fireworks across the capital late into the night, either using old stocks or buying them from neighboring states.

Some environmentalists said the court order was poorly enforced and firecrackers were still available to celebrate one of north India’s biggest festivals.

“Breathe nitrate and ammonia, home grown, hand made!” environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said on Twitter, calling for city authorities to declare a public emergency.

An index of air quality yesterday crossed the “hazardous” limit of 300, the most severe level on a US embassy scale of measurement that rates a reading of 50 as good and anything above that as a cause for concern.

Some parts of Delhi, such as Mandir Marg, showed an air quality reading of 941, close enough to the maximum level of 999, beyond which no readings are available.

The index measures concentrations of PM2.5, PM10, ozone, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide among other indicators.

A hazardous level is an alert in which everyone might experience ill effects and are advised to stay indoors.

Apart from the firecracker ban, the court also ordered diesel generators and a power plant to be shut down to try to reduce the pollution.

The New Delhi Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority also ordered some brick kilns to close and a halt to the burning of garbage.

Indian Central Pollution Control Board scientist Dipankar Saha said the still weather had also played a part in the toxic haze hanging over the city.

However, pollution levels were better than during Diwali last year, which saw crop burning in nearby states and firecrackers.

“It was going to be hard to beat last year’s level in any case,” Saha said.