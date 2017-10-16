Venezuela votes in tense regional poll

Reuters, CARACAS

Venezuela’s political crisis yesterday shifted from barricades to the ballot box with gubernatorial elections that could hand the demoralized opposition a major victory against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The ruling Socialist Party controls 20 of 23 state governorships.

However, polls show that the opposition Democratic Unity coalition poised to upend that, given voter anger at hunger and shortages stemming from an economic meltdown.

Having failed to remove Maduro in protests earlier this year that led to 125 deaths and thousands of arrests, the opposition hopes a strong showing can be parlayed into victory in next year’s presidential election.

However, the government is confident of stemming losses.

It has been making liberal use of state resources in its candidates’ campaigns and is appealing to Venezuelans’ exhaustion with political turmoil to vote against the opposition’s “candidates of violence.”

The pro-government election board also has thrown up hurdles for the opposition that could affect final results.

Those include the relocation of 200 voting centers on security grounds — mostly away from pro-opposition areas — and a refusal to update the ballot to remove superfluous names of opposition politicians who lost in primaries.

Additionally, a plethora of opposition leaders and activists, including major figures Henrique Capriles and Leopoldo Lopez, are barred from office or detained on accusations of coup-plotting, corruption and other charges.

“The more obstacles they put up, the stronger we become,” coalition election coordinator Liliana Hernandez said, urging supporters to turn out despite disillusionment.

The government said taht yesterday’s elections, from remote Amazon and Andean communities to heavily populated Caribbean coastal areas, are proof Venezuela is no dictatorship contrary to increased foreign criticism this year.

“When you vote, you will be sending a message to the imperialists,” the Socialist Party’s powerful No. 2 Diosdado Cabello said at a campaign rally this week, blasting the US, which has imposed sanctions on Venezuela.

“We must vote for the legacy of Hugo Chavez,” Cabello added, referring to the populist firebrand and Maduro predecessor who ruled between 1999 and 2013 before dying from cancer.

In contrast to the constant evoking of Chavez, the unpopular Maduro has been largely absent from his candidates’ rallies.

Even if the government loses a majority of governorships, Maduro has repeatedly said none of the newly elected officials would be allowed to take office unless they pledge allegiance to a new legislative superbody elected controversially in July.

The opposition boycotted that vote and refused to recognize the entirely pro-government Constituent Assembly, which supersedes all institutions, including the opposition-controlled Venezuelan Congress.

“If they don’t swear, they don’t take office, full stop,” Maduro said in a speech this week. “Then they can go and cry to Washington.”

Some opposition supporters, particularly youths in a self-styled “resistance” movement at the front of pitched street battles earlier this year, have accused their leaders of selling out and legitimizing a dictator by taking part in yesterday’s vote.

However, most appear to have swallowed their qualms.

“Too many people were dying, with few results,” said student Manuel Melo, 20, who lost a kidney from the impact of a water cannon during one protest. “I agree with the elections.”