Weinstein rebukes continue, brother denies sales rumor

AP, NEW YORK

The chorus of Hollywood stars denouncing film producer Harvey Weinstein echoed across the Atlantic on Friday, even as his brother said business was “continuing as usual” for the embattled production company that bears both their names.

Weinstein Company cochairman Bob Weinstein issued a statement saying the company was not shutting down or exploring a sale following allegations that cofounder Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or sexually assaulted dozens of women.

The statement mentioned a slate of three upcoming films — Polaroid, Paddington 2 and War With Grandpa — and said: “Business is continuing as usual as the company moves ahead.”

The public pressure increased on the one-time movie mogul, with Oscar-winners and former Weinstein colleagues Emma Thompson and Quentin Tarantino airing their displeasure, and more actresses coming forward to describe harrowing hotel encounters with the movie mogul.

“I don’t think you can describe him as a sex addict — he’s a predator. There’s a difference,” Thompson, who starred in the Weinstein-produced film Brideshead Revisited, said on BBC Two’s Newsnight. “What he’s at the top of the ladder of is a system of harassment and belittling and bullying and interference.”

About 30 women — including actresses Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow — have spoken out to say Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them.

Harvey Weinstein was on Sunday last week fired by the Weinstein Company, a studio he cofounded with his brother.

Harvey Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sexual conduct with any women.

Thompson said she had only “business contact” with Weinstein, but recalled his “bullying behavior.”

The actress said there are “many” men in Hollywood in the Weinstein vein and asked: “Does it only count if you really have done it to loads and loads and loads of women or does it count if you do it to one woman, once? I think the latter.”

Tarantino said he was “stunned and heartbroken” about the allegations, but needed time to wrap his head around it.

In a brief statement via Twitter relayed by Amber Tamblyn, Tarantino, whose films Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight were produced by Harvey Weinstein, said he will address the issue soon.

“For the last week I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it,” Tarantino said.