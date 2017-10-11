N Korea hacked Seoul’s war plan: report

AFP, SEOUL

North Korean hackers have stolen hundreds of classified military documents from South Korea, including detailed wartime operational plans involving its US ally, a report said yesterday.

Rhee Cheol-hee, a lawmaker for the ruling South Korean Democratic Party, said the hackers broke into the South’s military network in September last year and gained access to 235 gigabytes of sensitive data, the Chosun Ilbo daily reported.

Among the leaked documents was Operational Plans 5015 for use in case of war with the North, which includes procedures for “decapitation” attacks on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the paper quoted Rhee as saying.

Citing the South Korean Ministry of National Defense, Rhee said that 80 percent of the leaked documents had yet to be identified.

However, the contingency plan for the South’s special forces was stolen, as well as details about annual joint military drills with the US and information on key military facilities and power plants, he said.

A ministry spokesman declined to confirm the report, citing intelligence matters.

The Chosun Ilbo story was the second report yesterday of cyberattacks related to the military in the Asia-Pacific.

The Australian government said separately that an unidentified defense contractor had been hacked and a “significant amount of data” stolen.

There were 47,000 cyberincidents in the past 12 months, a 15 percent increase from the previous year, Australian lawmaker Dan Tehan, who is also the minister assisting the prime minister for cybersecurity, said in Canberra as he launched a report by the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

The defense contractor was exploited via an Internet-facing server, with the cybercriminals using remote administrative access to remain in its network, the report said.

Meanwhile, former US president Jimmy Carter has reportedly said he is willing to meet Kim in a bid to defuse tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs and bring “permanent peace” to the Korean Peninsula.

“Should former president Carter be able to visit North Korea, he would like to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and discuss a peace treaty between the United States and the North, and a complete denuclearization of North Korea,” University of Georgia professor of international affairs Park Han-shik told South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper.

Park said Carter told him during a meeting at his home in Georgia at the end of last month that he wanted to “contribute toward establishing a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.”

“He wants to employ his experience visiting North Korea to prevent a second Korean war,” he added.

Carter’s comments on North Korea have angered the White House, which last month reportedly asked him not to speak publicly about the crisis amid fears he was undermining US President Donald Trump, who refuses to entertain any form of rapprochement with the regime.

Carter’s brand of gentle diplomacy has won concessions from the North Koreans before.

In 1994, when then-US president Bill Clinton was in office, Carter persuaded Kim Il-sung to freeze his country’s nuclear program in a deal that might have averted conflict with the US.

In August 2010, he secured the release of Aijalon Gomes, an American who had been sentenced to eight years in prison for entering North Korea illegally.