Pence walks out of NFL game after players kneel

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday walked out of a National Football League (NFL) game after some players knelt during the US national anthem, a form of demonstration that began last year in silent protest against police violence toward racial minorities.

Pence was attending a game in his home state of Indiana between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers.

When the national anthem was played before the start of the game, some 49ers knelt while some Colts, their arms locked, wore black T-shirts with the words “We Will” on the front and “Stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity” on the back.

“I left today’s Colts game because [US] President [Donald] Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our national anthem,” Pence said in a statement issued by the White House.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after his team’s game on Sunday that he would bench players who disrespect the US flag.

“If there is anything that is disrespectful to the flag then we will not play,” Jones told reporters.

Asked about Pence’s departure, Jones said: “We cannot in the NFL in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag.”

“I know the vice president did leave, because in his opinion the teams were,” he said. “There is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag.”

However, the NFL Players Association in a statement defended players’ right to protest.

“We should not stifle these discussions and cannot allow our rights to become subservient to the very opinions our Constitution protects,” the association said, adding, in words that borrowed from the US national anthem: “That is what makes us the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

After Pence’s departure, critics began to question whether he had only attended the game to make a production of leaving, saying he flew from Las Vegas on Saturday and was then going to fly to California on Sunday evening.

Pence had planned for “several weeks” to attend the Colts game, where former quarterback Peyton Manning was being honored, an official in his office said, asking not to be named.

Additionally, he made a last-minute decision to travel to Las Vegas for a prayer service on Saturday, the official said.

Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that he had asked Pence to leave the stadium “if any player kneeled, disrespecting our country.”

Pence’s team Indianapolis defeated San Francisco, 26-23, in overtime.