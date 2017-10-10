Dutch reach deal on coalition after 208 days of talks

AFP, THE HAGUE, The Netherlands

The leaders of four Dutch political parties yesterday said after an eye-popping 208 days of talks that they had reached a deal for a new coalition government.

The accord, the result of months of behind-the-scenes wrangling since the March elections, was to go to the parties’ members and to parliament for final approval, with an official announcement expected today.

Almost seven months after the polls, the deal will see Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s business-friendly liberal VVD party hook up with the progressive D66 as well as two Christian parties, the pragmatic CDA and the more conservative Christian Union.

The negotiations have rivalled the 208-day record, set in 1977, for the longest-running talks to form a government, but it will only give the new coalition a total of 76 lawmakers in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, just a one-seat majority.

Analysts have already warned it could prove an uneasy and fragile marriage given the differences between the parties.

However, Rutte emerged from talks yesterday telling reporters: “I am really happy.”

“Exactly on the day that the government formation will surpass the previous record to form a government, there is ... an agreement. We are sharing it with our MPs this afternoon,” he added.

Rutte is expected to stay on as prime minister at the helm of his third Dutch government.

However, the other Cabinet posts are not likely to be unveiled until Oct. 23 or so, the public broadcaster NOS said.