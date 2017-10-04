Agencies

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Iranian’s sentence upheld

An appeals court has upheld a 10-year jail sentence against an Iranian convicted of breaching international sanctions against Tehran, state media reported yesterday. The State Security Court upheld the man’s conviction on charges of “sharing intelligence with Iran, importing electricity generators and devices used in the Iranian nuclear program from the UK and attempting to illegally re-export these devices to Iran,” WAM news agency reported. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found guilty by a lower court in April and sentenced to 10 years in jail to be followed by deportation.

UNITED STATES

Trump’s FCC pick confirmed

The Senate on Monday confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), despite Democratic complaints that Ajit Pai would undermine Internet neutrality. The vote was 52-41 for Pai, who has served as a commissioner at the commission since 2012. The nomination turned into a proxy fight over Internet neutrality rules established in 2015. Those rules mean service providers such as Verizon, AT&T and Comcast must treat all content the same and not favor their own Web sites and apps over others, such as a movie streaming service. Pai has tried to roll the rules back, drawing more than 22 million comments and ire from Democrats.

UNITED STATES

Judge upholds abortion law

An Iowa district court judge has upheld a new state law that requires a three-day waiting period for abortions, a move that sends the issue to the Iowa Supreme Court. Polk County District Judge Jeffrey Farrell said in a ruling issued on Monday that the law does not place an undue burden on women. The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed legislation earlier this year that banned most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa are challenging the constitutionally of provisions within the law that require the waiting period and an additional clinic visit. They have filed an appeal.

UNITED STATES

Drone delivers to convicts

A Michigan State Police report says a drone that sneaked contraband into a prison in May went undetected for nearly two months. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said video surveillance shows that inmates at Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility received two packages dropped by a drone on May 29. Prison officials suspect the packages contained mobile phones that were found inside the prison in July. The report said a third package containing phones, tobacco and marijuana was delivered that day, but prison officials recovered it.

UNITED STATES

Trevor Noah wins award

Trevor Noah is so funny he is getting an award. The Daily Show host’s memoir, Born a Crime, has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Prize officials made the announcement on Monday night. Judges chose Noah’s reflections on growing up in South Africa over a pair of novels — Ken Pisani’s Amp’d and Aaron Thier’s Mr Eternity. Noah is to be given US$5,000 and a crystal plaque. The award is named after the late James Thurber, the celebrated writer and illustrator.