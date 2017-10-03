Agencies

PAKISTAN

Sharif indictment postponed

A court yesterday postponed the indictment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for a week after his children, who are co-defendants in the case, did not appear in court. The court set Monday next week for the indictments against Sharif, his two sons, daughter and son in-law. Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, an attorney and lawmaker from Sharif’s party, said that Sharif’s children were in London with their ailing mother, who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer. Sharif was present in the court. The Sharifs face a graft case ordered by the Supreme Court following an investigation into documents leaked from a Panama law firm indicating that Sharif and the others had undisclosed assets. The Supreme Court disqualified Sharif in July, forcing him to step down. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing.

INDIA

Two killed in shootings

Indian and Pakistani troops yesterday fired at each other in the disputed Kashmir region, killing a 10-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl and injuring nine other civilians on the Indian side, officials said. The boy and girl were killed in a firing by Pakistani soldiers in the Poonch sector on the Indian-administered side of Kashmir, police said, adding that the injured included a five-year-old girl. Military spokesman Colonel Nitin Joshi said Pakistani soldiers targeted several posts with automatic gunfire and mortar shells and the Indian army was “retaliating strongly and effectively.” He called Pakistan’s firing an unprovoked violation of the 2003-ceasefire accord between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Pakistan had no immediate comment on yesterday’s firings.

INDIA

Dalit killed at dance show

A Dalit man has been killed by a group of upper-caste men for attending a traditional Hindu dance performance, police said yesterday. Jayesh Solanki, 21, and his cousin, Prakash, were allegedly attacked late on Sunday when they went to watch garba — a folk dance performed during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri — in the state of Gujarat. “We have arrested eight persons for allegedly beating to death one Jayesh Solanki in Borsad town of the district,” local police superintendent Anand Saurabh Singh said. Police said they had received a complaint from Prakash, who said one of the men demanded to know why they were watching the dance. The accused “hurled caste-based abuses” before going away and returning with seven others who began beating the pair, police quoted Prakash as saying. The attackers said Dalits “do not have any right to watch garba,” the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

RUSSIA

Saudi king to visit: Kremlin

Saudi Arabian King Salman is to visit Russia on Thursday, senior Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov was quoted by TASS news agency as saying yesterday. The visit comes a month before members of the OPEC oil cartel, of which Saudi Arabia is the biggest producer, are due to meet with the other nations that have joined them in cutting crude output, including Russia, to discuss extending the pact that has helped prop up prices. OPEC and its allies agreed from the beginning of the year to cut their production by about 1.8 million barrels per day for six months. It was subsequently extended through March next year. The pact has helped reduce the glut of crude supplies on the market and the price to climb to around $55 per barrel currently. While the two nations are allies on the global oil market, they are on the opposite sides in the Syria conflict.