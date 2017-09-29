Indonesia receives pandas to celebrate relations with China

AFP, JAKARTA

Two giant pandas from China yesterday arrived in Indonesia in an act of “panda diplomacy” aimed at celebrating 60 years of bilateral ties.

Cai Tao (彩陶) and Hu Chun (湖春), both seven years old, arrived from Sichuan Province and are to be housed at a safari zoo in Bogor, a city near the capital, Jakarta.

The pandas were lent by Beijing to mark the diplomatic anniversary, despite tensions between the nations over the past few months, with a number of clashes between Chinese and Indonesian vessels in the South China Sea.

The delivery is the first time Indonesia has been lent pandas, the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry said, making it the 16th nation to be gifted the animals by China.

A safari zoo is to be their home for the next 10 years once they clear an initial month-long quarantine.

“We hope we can breed them, that Hu Chun and Cai Tao will mate so they’ll have offspring while they’re here,” Taman Safari Indonesia spokesman Yulius Suprihardo said.

The zoo has built a 1,300m2 home for Cai Tao, who weighs 128kg, and Hu Chun, who weighs 113kg.

Giant pandas are considered vulnerable and there are only about 1,800 in the wild, according to the WWF.

China’s use of giant pandas — a national icon — as gifts has a long history and has been dubbed “panda diplomacy.”

Indonesia maintains it has no maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea, unlike other Asian nations, and does not contest ownership of reefs or islets there.

However, Beijing’s expansive claims in the sea overlap Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone — waters where a state has the right to exploit resources — around the remote Natuna Islands.

The skirmishes have prompted Indonesia to bolster defenses there.

In July, Indonesia changed its name for the South China Sea to North Natuna Sea to show its sovereignty in the waters, prompting criticism from Beijing.