China raises curbs ahead of Congress

Reuters, BEIJING

China is tightening security for next month’s 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, canceling police leave in Beijing, limiting tourism to Tibet and clamping down on the spread of political rumors.

High-level meetings in China are typically accompanied by a security crackdown and uncharacteristically smog-free blue skies, as the stability-obsessed party does not want to run the risk that anyone or anything offers a distraction.

Thousands of policemen from other provinces have been sent to the Chinese capital to reinforce, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A second source with ties to the country’s security forces and citing conversations with senior police officers said all police leave in Beijing had been canceled starting from earlier this month.

Beijing Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi on Wednesday asked the city for “120 percent” effort to ensure safety for the congress, the official Beijing Daily said.

“We must hold the line for social control, eliminate all destabilizing factors, hold the line for cyber security and resolutely crack down on political rumors and harmful news,” Cai said.

Beijing’s largest market for metal building materials is to be shuttered from today and is being relocated to Hebei province, taking with it more than 10,000 industry workers and stall owners, the Beijing Daily said.

The market’s unceasing growth had created a “messy environment” where migrants congregate, the paper said, without mentioning the crucial party gathering.

Many of the tightened security measures target migrants, with ID checks at metro stations and patrols outside government ministries to ensure any petitioners from out of town are rounded up immediately should they attempt to make a scene.

Some 2,000 delegates will converge on Beijing for the Congress, staying at hotels across the city, and security will only get tighter as its opening nears, meaning any protests will be quickly shut down.

China’s ongoing clampdown on cyberspace has seen WhatsApp, a messaging service run by Facebook, periodically unavailable in the past few weeks, while certain gifs using images of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) cannot be posted to group chats on messenger app WeChat.

China’s Internet regulator did not respond to requests for comment on what was happening to WhatsApp and WeChat.

New limits have been placed on discussion in private group chats. Rules released at the beginning of the month make companies and group owners accountable for breaches of content rules.

China’s cyberwatchdog on Monday also imposed the largest possible fines of 100,000 yuan (US$14,998) on tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd, Baidu Inc and Weibo Corp for failing to censor online content.

The measures are far from being restricted to just keeping Beijing secure. Measures have also been introduced in strategically sensitive places in other parts of China.

Security has been heightened at ports along the Yangtze River, with the Chinese Maritime Safety Administration saying last week that it was considering curbs on loading and unloading hazardous or flammable chemicals from Oct. 11 to Oct. 28.

An official at China International Travel Service Ltd said the government had told it that no foreigners were allowed to visit Tibet from Oct. 18 to 28 because of the Congress. Three other travel agencies confirmed a ban would be lifted in late October.