Energy drinks, game faces at PRC e-sports boot camp

AFP, SHANGHAI

Urgent cries ring out in a room crammed with computers and caffeine — “Kill that one,” “They’re murdering us” — as training for the Flash Wolves e-sports team gets into full swing.

The Taiwanese professional gamers are in the last stages of preparations for the League of Legends world championships culminating on Nov. 4 in Beijing and, eyes fixed on their screens, they have got their game faces on.

The “boot camp” in Shanghai, fueled by energy drinks rather than physical exertion, reflects the rising stakes in e-sports, where purses reach millions of dollars and a single poor performance can derail a player’s career.

Players train up to 16 hours a day and are considered past their best after 25.

The Flash Wolves’ team manager, who goes by the nickname of 4Leaf, says it is an ultra-competitive life that can be “very cruel.”

Once dismissed as the pursuit of teens and introverts, eSports is growing fast toward being a billion-dollar industry and has a huge fanbase, especially in Asia.

Flash Wolves such as Maple, Betty and SwordArt — most gamers have colorful nicknames — can earn up to US$75,000 a year and even more if they win a top tournament.

E-sports is to be a medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games and it is pushing hard for Olympic status, but with the pressure on, playing games soon begins to feel a lot like work, the competitors say.

“It is not as simple as people imagine: ‘Wow, playing games as work, you’re so lucky,’” said MMD, whose real name is Yu Li-hong.

“Because when you make it your profession, your attitude and the feeling of playing is different. You need to be serious about everything,” the bespectacled 22-year-old said.

The best gamers are stars in their own right and top competitions play out in front of tens of thousands of spectators in stadiums, and many millions online.

League of Legends, in which multiplayer teams do battle in a fantasy world, is among the most popular games.

The world championship final is being held at Beijing’s 80,000-seat “Bird’s Nest” National Stadium.

In Shanghai, the Flash Wolves are limbering up with training games against other teams logged on from elsewhere in the city. The game is their life and they “train” — which means playing the game — seven days a week, wearing their matching black tops, their nicknames emblazoned on the back.

Boxes of energy drinks — higher-strength imported versions, the team says — are stacked in a corner, coffee cups litter desk tops and some players pop vitamin B tablets, a common supplement for athletes. Another e-sports team in the same office building warmed up with stretching exercises.

Flash Wolves say they welcome both male and female members and choose based on talent, but all their players happen to be young men aged between 18 and 22.

One bad month or performance can see a player dropped from the five-man team. Understudies wait in the wings, not to mention the vast pool of teenage gamers back home in Taiwan.

MMD, a former tourism major, dropped out of university at 19 to go professional.

“At the beginning my family would start nagging me whenever I was sitting in front of a computer and asking me why wasn’t I studying,” he said, sporting yellow socks and a pair of flip-flops. “They think the more I study, the higher the degree I get, the better, but after a while, they would think that as long as I don’t do anything bad, like drugs, they would support me in anything I like.”