Trump’s spat with sports world grows with tweets

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump and the sports world engaged in an intensifying spat on Saturday after he called for National Football League (NFL) owners to fire players who protest during the US national anthem and disinvited a National Basketball Association (NBA) star from a White House visit.

Responding to Trump’s attacks on football players who protested during the national anthem, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Trump’s statements revealed “unfortunate lack of respect” for the NFL and its players.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now ... He is fired,’” Trump said on Friday at a rally for Alabama Senate Republican candidate Luther Strange.

Trump said in Twitter messages later on Saturday that, if NFL players wanted “the privilege” of high salaries, they “should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stirred a polarizing national debate last year after refusing to stand during pre-game renditions of the Star Spangled Banner. Instead, he put one knee to the ground to protest against police violence against African-Americans. Several players have since made similar gestures of protest before games.

The union representing professional football players also rejected Trump’s comments, saying it would defend their right to freedom of expression, while NBA players also struck back against comments by the president.

In an early morning Twitter message on Saturday, Trump rescinded a White House invitation to basketball star Stephen Curry, who had said he would “vote” against the planned visit by the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted.

Curry told a news conference in Oakland, California: “It’s beneath the leader of a country to go that route... It’s not what leaders do.”

LeBron James came to Curry’s defense, disputing Trump’s assertion that visiting the White House was an honor.

“Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James, a prominent supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics on Saturday became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the US anthem on Saturday, pulling the league into the protest.

Before a home game against the Texas Rangers, Maxwell dropped to a knee just outside Oakland’s dugout. Teammate Mark Canha, who is white, put his right hand on one of Maxwell’s shoulders, and the two hugged after the anthem finished.

The Athletics and the league later issued statements in support of free speech.

Additional reporting by AP