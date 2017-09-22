Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Sixth suspect arrested

A sixth man was arrested early yesterday as part of the probe into the bomb attack on a London Underground train last week, police said. The man, aged 17, was detained under anti-terrorism powers in Thornton Heath, south of London, where a search is under way, a statement said. About 30 people were injured in the attack on Friday last week at Parsons Green station in west London, which was claimed by the Islamic State group. Anti-terrorism officer Dean Haydon said the investigation was progressing rapidly. The bomb had been hidden in a large white bucket and it apparently failed to detonate fully during morning rush hour, but resulted in what witnesses described as a “fireball.” Several commuters suffered burns, while others were injured in the stampede to the exit that ensued. The bombing was the fifth terror attack in the nation in six months, which combined have claimed 35 lives

UNITED STATES

Man kills self, sons

A 33-year-old man hid his family’s cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house on fire before hanging himself, authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, said on Wednesday. Police identified the man as Eric Ringenberg. Officials identified the two boys only by their initials, two-year-old CR and infant brother, RR. The Pantagraph in Bloomington reported that the mother, 32-year-old Pamela Ringenberg, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after Tuesday morning’s fire. Autopsies showed the children were strangled. Home surveillance cameras show Eric Ringenberg putting the cellphones in a kitchen cabinet, then intentionally starting a fire in the basement after the children were killed, police said. The father then hanged himself. The cameras also show Pamela Ringenberg awaking to the sound of the smoke alarm and searching for her family and cellphone. She eventually fled the home and sought help from neighbors.

UNITED STATES

Hawaii hears telescope case

Hawaii’s land board is hearing arguments for and against building a giant telescope on a mountain some consider sacred. Wednesday’s hearing in a Hilo hotel came after the retired judge overseeing contested-case hearings for the Thirty Meter Telescope recommended granting the project a construction permit. Riki May Amano issued her recommendation in July after hearing testimony that spanned 44 days. Opponents and supporters are echoing much of the arguments made during those oftentimes emotional days of testimony. Telescope attorney Douglas Ing said there was no rational reason why Native Hawaiian religious rights would be affected by developing the project. Telescope opponent Kahookahi Kanuha said it was up to Native Hawaiians to determine which places are sacred and how they should be protected. It is not clear when the board will make a decision.

VENEZUELA

Kidnapped man released

An employee of the US embassy in Caracas was released early on Wednesday after being kidnapped two days earlier by criminals demanding a ransom. Police said the he employee, a Venezuelan national identified as Kerbin Barazarte, 28 — whom they described as a security guard — had been released unharmed and without payment of a ransom. They said he was abducted while patrolling in a van near the embassy on Monday night. His captors, who were not identified, had demanded payment of US$30,000 for his release. A colleague who was with him managed to evade the kidnappers, police said.