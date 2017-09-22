Nine dead after Red Cross truck crash in Bangladesh

AFP, COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh

An International Committee of the Red Cross truck carrying aid for Rohingya Muslim refugees yesterday crashed in Bangladesh, killing at least nine people, police said.

The driver lost control of the truck, which went into a ditch near the border town of Cox’s Bazar, where more than 420,000 Rohingya have fled to escape violence in Myanmar, police said.

At least 10 people were injured. The victims were mainly workers who were to distribute the aid.

The truck was taking food and other supplies to Rohingya Muslims caught in a no-man’s land between Myanmar and Bangladesh at the Nykhongchhari section of the border, Red Cross officials said.

“Nine people were killed, including six on the spot and three in a hospital,” Yasir Arafat, deputy police chief of Bandarban border district, told reporters.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society secretary Mozaharul Huq told reporters the truck was carrying rice, puffed rice, drinking water, sugar and other food items.

“The local Red Crescent Society and the International [Committee of the] Red Cross hired the truck. It was carrying the food to Rohingya refugees on the border, including those stranded in the no-man’s land,” he said.

Aid agencies have launched a huge relief operation around Cox’s Bazar, but they have said that they have been taken by surprise by the scope of the influx from Myanmar.