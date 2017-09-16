Agencies

UNITED STATES

Idaho mulls darkness reserve

Tourists heading to central Idaho will be in the dark if local officials get their way. The first International Dark Sky Reserve in the US would fill a chunk of the state’s sparsely populated region that contains night skies so pristine that interstellar dust clouds are visible in the Milky Way. The International Dark-Sky Association has said the region is one of the few places remaining in the contiguous US large enough and dark enough to attain reserve status. Nearby towns, county and federal officials, as well as a conservation group are working to apply this fall to designate 3,600km2 as a reserve, but they will have to limit light pollution. Researchers have said 80 percent of North Americans live in areas where light pollution blots out the night sky.

MEXICO

New storms head for land

A weakening Tropical Storm Max on Thursday dumped rain over southern Mexico after slamming into a sparsely populated stretch of Pacific Ocean coast as a Category 1 hurricane. Near the resort city of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the government worked frantically to widen a channel to the sea to prevent a coastal lagoon from flooding. Guerrero Governor Hector Astudillo warned that the rains would continue through the night, creating fears of flooding and landslides in Guerrero and Oaxaca states. The US National Hurricane Center said that the rapidly weakening Max should become a tropical depression before dissipating by yesterday. Also on Thursday, Tropical Storm Norma formed farther out to the west in the Pacific and was expected to strengthen and head toward the resort-studded Baja California Peninsula. The storm had winds of 75kph and was moving north at 9kph. On that track, Norma could be at hurricane strength near Los Cabos by Sunday or Monday.

UNITED STATES

Dallas’ Lee statue removed

Crews arranged by Dallas officials on Thursday removed a statue of former US Confederate Forces general-in-chief Robert Lee from a pedestal and carted it away from a park named for Lee. In an unannounced move, a large crane was brought through the city by a police escort to Lee Park, where it lifted the large statue from its pedestal. City officials said in a statement that an art conservator monitored the proper handling of the statue and police tactical officers with automatic rifles provided security. The statue was lowered onto a flatbed trailer for transport to an abandoned naval air station owned by the city on its western outskirts. It is expected to remain there until city officials decide on the statue’s future. The Dallas City Council on Sept. 6 voted to remove the statue, but was met with a series of delays, including a brief court stay obtained by a pro-Confederacy group and a collision.

UNITED STATES

Cassini crashes into Saturn

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which was orbiting Saturn, yesterday sent its final signal following a remarkable journey of 20 years. Cassini plunged into Saturn’s atmosphere at 7:55pm Taiwan time last night. Flight controllers at California’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory expect one last burst of scientific data from Cassini, before the radio waves go flat and the spacecraft falls silent. The only spacecraft to ever orbit Saturn, Cassini showed the planet, its rings and moons up close in all their glory. Cassini departed Earth in 1997 and arrived at Saturn in 2004. Its hitchhiking companion, Huygens, landed on Saturn’s moon Titan in 2005. Nothing from Earth has landed farther.