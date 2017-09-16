Artist lights up historic street in Philadelphia

AFP, PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania

New York-based Chinese artist Cai Guoqiang (蔡國強), who is known for harnessing fireworks and gunpowder to craft delicate, ephemeral works, on Thursday brought childhood dreams to life in a colorful public installation that is one of his largest in the US.

To celebrate the centennial of Philadelphia’s grand boulevard, 900 illuminated paper lanterns in an array of bright colors are to bob up and down Benjamin Franklin Parkway at night for four weeks on a fleet of 27 pedicabs.

The lanterns were crafted by hand in Cai’s hometown of Quanzhou in China’s Fujian Province into whimsical shapes, including extraterrestrials, rocket ships, pandas, emojis, orbs and stars.

“I am shedding the conventions of large-scale celebrations to inject childlike playfulness and laughter into the centennial’s festivities,” Cai said ahead of the project.

Following a choreographed performance on Thursday, the free Fireflies rides will take place for four hours from Thursday to Sunday until Oct. 8.

The three-wheeled pedicabs themselves were specially customized to serve both as rickshaws and kinetic sculptures. The pedicabs carry up to two passengers each on the boulevard, which is lined with flags from all over the world and stretches from Robert Indiana’s Love sculpture to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Cai, who once sent a 500-meter ladder of fire up into the sky and conceived the fireworks display of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, has a busy year ahead.

Last month, he unveiled a large-scale work in Japan’s old imperial capital of Kyoto featuring a traditional wooden ship set atop an array of boulders and carrying five full-sized pine trees instead of passengers.

He opened a show of new work this week at Moscow’s Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts and Madrid’s Prado Museum is to present specially commissioned gunpowder paintings for what will be only its second solo exhibition by a living artist since the museum opened in 1819.