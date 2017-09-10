Brazil probes massacre in Amazon

AFP, SAO PAULO, Brazil

Regional authorities on Friday confirmed an alleged massacre of several indigenous people from an uncontacted Amazonian tribe by illegal miners in northwestern Brazil, according to the Amazonia Real news agency.

Prosecutors told Amazonia Real that federal police and the Public Prosecutor’s office were investigating the killing of an unspecified number of indigenous people, which reportedly took place last month in the Sao Paulo municipality of Olivenca, on the border with Peru and Colombia.

Although the report did not confirm the death toll, suspects or weapons used, it cited other indigenous people as saying that up to 20 tribal members were killed.

MORE REPORTS

Prosecutors are also investigating another complaint about the alleged killing of indigenous people from the isolated Warikama Djapar tribe.

The attack would have occurred in May, but has not been confirmed.

Both killings would have taken place on the Vale do Javari indigenous land that lies in an area of about 8.5 million hectares, about 1,200km from Manaus, the capital of Amazonas State.

According to the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI), there are at least 14 references to isolated indigenous people in the area.

Indigenous leader Adelson Kora Kanamari said in an interview with Amazon Real that between 18 and 21 indigenous people “have been attacked and killed.”

EXPLORATION

The killings were also denounced by human-rights NGO Survival International, which said that they allegedly took place last month, but only came to light after goldminers had boasted of the killings.

It said two goldminers had been arrested.

“If these stories are confirmed, [Brazilian] President [Michel] Temer and his government bear a heavy responsibility for this genocidal attack,” Survival said.

Survival International also condemned budget cuts to FUNAI.

“All these tribes should have had their lands properly recognized and protected years ago,” it said. “The government’s open support for those who want to open up indigenous territories is utterly shameful and is setting indigenous rights in Brazil back decades.”

A court order last week blocked a decree signed by Temer to open up a huge area of the Amazonian rainforest to large-scale mining.

Speaking to Amazonia Real, Kanamari said the situation in the region is “very critical.”

“The invaders are landowners, hunters, miners. Many [indigenous people] are being killed in isolation, but we don’t know the exact dates or number of deaths,” he said.