Facebook discloses Russian ad buys

Reuters, SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook on Wednesday said it has found that an operation likely based in Russia spent US$100,000 on thousands of US ads promoting divisive social and political messages during a two-year-period through May.

Facebook, the dominant social media network, said 3,000 ads and 470 “inauthentic” accounts and pages spread polarizing views on topics including immigration, race and gay rights.

Another US$50,000 was spent on 2,200 “potentially politically related” ads, likely by Russians, Facebook said.

US election law bars foreign nationals and foreign entities from spending money to expressly advocate the election or defeat of a candidate. Non-US citizens may generally advertise on issues.

Other ads, such as those that mention a candidate, but do not call for the candidate’s election or defeat, fall into what lawyers have called a legal gray area.

Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos announced the findings in a blog post and said that the company was cooperating with federal inquiries into influence operations during last year’s US presidential election.

The company on Wednesday briefed members of the US Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees about the suspected Russia advertising, a congressional source familiar with the matter said.

Both committees are conducting probes into alleged Russian interference in the election, including potential collusion between the campaign of US President Donald Trump and Moscow.

Facebook also gave its findings to Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of investigating alleged Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, a source familiar with the matter said.

The company produced copies of advertisements as well as data about the buyers, the source said.

Mueller’s office declined to comment.

The firm said it found no link between the Russian-purchased advertising and any specific presidential campaign, adding that the ads were mostly national in their focus and did not appear to reflect targeting of political swing-states.

Even if no laws were violated, Facebook said the 470 accounts and pages associated with the ads ran afoul of the social network’s requirements for authenticity and have since been suspended.

It did not print the names of any of the suspended pages, but some of them included such words as “refugee” and “patriot.”

More than US$1 billion was spent on political ads during the presidential campaign, thousands of times more than the presumed Russian spending identified by Facebook’s security team.

However, the findings buttress US intelligence agency conclusions that Russia was actively involved in shaping the election.

Facebook previously published a white paper on influence operations, including what it said were fake “amplifier” accounts for propaganda, and said it was cracking down.

As recently as June, the firm told journalists that it had not found any evidence of Russian operatives buying election-related ads on its platform.

US Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called the Facebook report “deeply disturbing and yet fully consistent with the unclassified assessment of the intelligence community.”

“We are keenly interested in Russia’s use of social media platforms, both the use of bots and trolls to spread disinformation and propaganda, including through the use of paid online advertising,” he said in a statement.