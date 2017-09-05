EU says Turkish actions rule out joining

Reuters, BRUSSELS and ISTANBUL, Turkey

The actions of the Turkish authorities are making it “impossible” for the country to join the EU, the EU executive said yesterday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for ending accession talks.

Quoting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker from last week, before Merkel’s election campaign comment, the commission’s chief spokesman told a regular news briefing: “Turkey is taking giant strides away from Europe and that is making it impossible for Turkey to join the European Union.”

However, decision on whether to formally halt the long-stalled membership process would be up to the 28 member states of the bloc, not the Brussels executive, he said.

Meanwhile, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said that any talk of ending his country’s negotiations for accession amounted to an “attack on Europe’s founding principles.”

“They are building a Berlin wall with bricks of populism,” Celik tweeted. “We do not accept these disrespectful messages against Turkey.”

Turkey will “keep going with its head held high as a European country and a European democracy,” he said.

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tweeted that Merkel and German Social Democratic Party leader Martin Schulz were attacking Turkey and Erdogan as a diversion from more urgent problems, such as a surge in discrimination.

Kalin said populism in German politics would fuel racism.

