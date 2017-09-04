Mexican president defends record on crime, liberalism

AP, MEXICO CITY

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Saturday said security is his government’s top priority, amid growing violence and that is marring his fifth year in office — and despite figures showing significant drops in crime-fighting results.

In his annual state of the union address, Pena Nieto said there has been progress in education reform and infrastructure projects, but acknowledged the bloodshed that is on pace to be the country’s worst in many years.

“Recovering public safety is the highest demand of the public and the highest priority for the government,” he said. “All three levels of government must strengthen their efforts. We still have a lot to do.”

Pena Nieto has spent much of the last year responding to US President Donald Trump’s tough line on Mexico and migration.

“We will not accept anything that goes against our dignity as a nation,” he vowed on Saturday.

He also sent his regards to the children of migrants — most of them Mexican — who were brought to the US as minors and were granted temporary permission to stay under former US president Barack Obama’s executive order, which Trump could change or rescind.

Pena Nieto defended free market reforms passed on his watch and also took a jab at the candidate who leads in polls to succeed him in June next year’s presidential elections.

National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has espoused more statist and nationalist positions, such as building more government refineries to replace US imports of gasoline.

“There are visible risks of going backward,” Pena Nieto said.

“Mexico has not faced such a decisive and determinative crossroads in years,” he said, adding that the country must choose whether to continue down the path of trade and economic liberalization “or surrender to a model from the past that has failed.”

Pena Nieto defended his government’s anti-crime efforts, saying authorities have “neutralized 107 of the 122 most dangerous criminals in Mexico.”

However, killings in Mexico are on pace this year to surpass the bloodiest period of the drug war, launched by former Mexican president Felipe Calderon.

In the first six months of the year, authorities nationwide recorded 12,155 homicide investigations, up 31 percent from the same period last year.

Pena Nieto cast some of the blame on state and local governments, saying a “significant part” of the killings are related to common crime rather than drug gangs, which are the responsibility of the federal government.