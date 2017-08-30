Agencies

UNITED STATES

Pepe copyright enforced

An artist who created a cartoon frog that was appropriated by white racists has forced a Texas man to quit distributing a children’s book based on the character. Attorneys for artist Matt Furie said he enforced his copyright of Pepe the Frog and forced former Texas educator Eric Hauser to quit distributing his self-published book, The Adventures of Pepe and Pede. A statement released on Monday by Furie’s Boston-based lawyers, Louis Tompros and Don Steinberg, says Hauser’s book was hateful, racist and Islamophobic. Hauser’s lawyer declined comment. Pepe the Frog first appeared more than a decade ago in an online cartoon.

UNITED STATES

Band halts song use

The University of Maryland marching band will at least temporarily stop playing the state’s official song, which includes a reference to “Northern scum” and other pro-Confederate lyrics. University spokeswoman Katie Lawson said school officials have suspended the playing of Maryland, My Maryland to “evaluate if it is consistent with the values” of the school. The marching band played the song during football pregame shows. The song was written in 1861 by James Ryder Randall, who was despondent about the death of a friend shot while protesting Union troops in Baltimore. It refers to then-US president Abraham Lincoln as a “despot.” Drum major Brian Starace told the Baltimore Sun he supported the move, saying the song was never something he was “too proud to be playing.”

UNITED STATES

Crude, but ‘ours’

A southern California congressman has some rough language to describe President Donald Trump, but in a flattering way. Republican Representative Duncan Hunter used a profane seven-letter term for part of the human anatomy to describe the president in remarks to a group of party members last week. Hunter went on to say Trump is one of their own. The San Diego Union-Tribune on Monday reported that the remark at a Murrieta, California, sports bar on Friday was received mostly favorably by the Riverside County Young Republicans. Responding to a question from the audience, Hunter said Trump “is just like he is on TV… He’s an a------, but he’s our a------.”

CHILE

Logging trucks torched

Twenty-nine trucks were burned in the Los Rios region early on Monday, a week after 18 trucks were torched in neighboring areas. Authorities said the latest arson attack happened before dawn in a region that borders an area where activists in the Mapuche indigenous group are demanding recovery of ancestral territory. Prosecutors say a handwritten pamphlet signed by the Mapuche group Weichan Auka Mapu was found at the site. The group has claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks in the bordering Araucania region.

UNITED STATES

Runner dies in pool

Police in Arizona say Olympic middle-distance runner David Torrence has died after being pulled from a swimming pool at a condominium complex in Scottsdale. They say the 31-year-old Torrence, who represented Peru at the Rio Summer Olympics, came to Scottsdale a few weeks ago to train. Staff at the Center Court Condominiums called 911 about 7:30am on Monday after seeing a man at the bottom of the pool. Firefighters say Torrence was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the death, but say there are no obvious signs of foul play.