Guru convicted of rapes sentenced to 10 years

AP, ROHTAK, India

A judge yesterday sentenced a flamboyant and controversial Indian spiritual guru to 10 years in prison on charges of raping two female followers.

The sentence was pronounced amid intense security at a prison in the northern town of Rohtak, where the guru, who calls himself Dr Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, has been held since his conviction on Friday.

The conviction sparked violent protests by the guru’s followers that left at least 38 people dead and hundreds injured.

Ahead of the sentencing announcement, train and bus services to Rohtak were suspended to prevent the guru’s supporters from gathering in the town in Haryana state. A curfew was also imposed in the town.

Local police said that several layers of security were in place around the prison and that troops had permission to use firearms if violence erupted. All cars entering the town were being searched.

The guru has denied raping the two followers, in a case that stems from charges filed in 2002.

Few details were immediately available following the sentencing, but the guru’s lawyers can appeal the verdict in a higher court.

The rape charges were investigated by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and a special CBI court convicted and sentenced the guru.

Security was high yesterday across Haryana and the neighboring state of Punjab, with schools and offices shut in many places.

A curfew was also in place in Sirsa town, where the sprawling main headquarters of the guru’s Sacha Sauda sect are located.

Since Saturday, police have been asking followers to leave the ashram compound, and about 20,000 people left.

When the guru was found guilty on Friday, tens of thousands of his followers set fire to government buildings, vandalized bus stations and attacked police and journalists in Panchkula.