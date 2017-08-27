Agencies

FRANCE

Woman’s arms reattached

A woman whose arms were sliced off in a train accident has had the limbs successfully reattached in a rare and complicated operation, doctors said on Friday. The 30-year-old woman lost both arms above the elbow after falling between a train and the platform at the Chambery station in the foothills of the French Alps earlier this month. Quick-thinking medics who arrived on the scene shortly afterward were praised for helping preserve her arms by wrapping them in sterilized material and ice before transferring them quickly to a hospital. Two hours after the accident, a medical team of 10 at the hospital in nearby Grenoble began the operation to reattach the limbs. “The muscles can’t be reactivated completely, so some movements will be problematic for the patient, particularly with her hands, but it will be much better than having a prosthesis,” CHU Grenoble Alpes surgeon Michael Bouyer told reporters on Friday.

INDIA

Kashmir rebels attack camp

Rebels in Kashmir yesterday stormed a police camp in the disputed region, killing two paramilitary soldiers and a police officer, an official said. At least two gunmen entered the camp in the southern town of Pulwama firing guns and grenades at the sentry, Police Director-General S.P. Vaid said. In the initial attack, a policeman was killed and four other personnel, including a paramilitary soldier, were wounded. Police and paramilitary soldiers responded to the attack, while reinforcements of soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp, Vaid said, adding that in the ensuing firefight inside the camp, two paramilitary soldiers were killed. Government forces evacuated dozens of police families, he said. No rebel group immediately claimed the attack.

UNITED STATES

Oil tanker runs aground

The coast guard said an oil tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of fuel has run aground in a shipping channel between New York and New Jersey, but there is no indication any fuel has spilled. There have been no reports of injuries and an initial assessment has found no structural damage to the ship, the agency said. The Kamome Victoria ran aground south of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Friday evening while traveling outbound and notified the coast guard, the agency added. The coast guard said it is investigating the incident and would determine a salvage plan. The Kamome Victoria sails under the flag of Panama.

UNITED STATES

Soldier missing after crash

A UH-60 Black Hawk on Friday crashed off Yemen’s coast during a training mission and a search was under way for one service member, the military said. US Central Command said in a statement that five other service members aboard the aircraft had been rescued after the crash, which took place about 32km off Yemen’s southern coast at 7pm. An official told reporters that the cause of the crash was under investigation. There have been a number of aviation mishaps involving military aircraft in the past few months. The coast guard said that it had suspended its search off Hawaii for five Army aviators missing since their Black Hawk helicopter crashed earlier this month. In April, an army Black Hawk crashed on a Maryland golf course, killing one crew member and seriously injuring two others. Last month, a military transport plane crash killed 16 service members, including elite special operations forces, in northern Mississippi.