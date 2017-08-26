Agencies

CHINA

Officials to run Tibet center

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and government officials have been appointed to manage one of the world’s largest centers of Tibetan Buddhist learning, raising concerns over strengthened ideological control over religion. The appointments in southwestern Larung Gar are the latest sign of Beijing’s distrust of Tibetan Buddhist institutions. The postings by the personnel department of the CCP in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture were carried by the Web site of the People’s Daily this week. Over the past year, authorities have carried out demolitions and evictions at Larung Gar in an attempt to cut the number of monks, nuns and students living there by half to 5,000. Overseas Tibetan groups have said authorities want to stop the spread of Tibetan Buddhism, which has grown popular among Chinese beyond traditional Tibetan areas.

SINGAPORE

Second missing sailor found

A second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker was identified by the US Navy yesterday. The Seventh Fleet said navy and US Marine Corps divers on Thursday night recovered and identified the remains of 26-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon of Connecticut. More divers and equipment arrived overnight to continue the search inside flooded compartments of the ship for eight others still missing. The navy had on Thursday called off a search at sea. Divers earlier recovered the remains of 22-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith of New Jersey.

TONGA

King dissolves legislature

King Tupou VI has taken the extraordinary step of dissolving the nation’s legislature and ordering new elections. He ordered that an election be held by Nov. 16 in a dissolution notice that was posted on the attorney general’s Web site yesterday. Although the government has been facing difficulties, the action took many by surprise. It came after the legislature had closed for the week and was not accompanied by any announcement or explanation by the king. The action means the end of the government led by Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva. His term was due to end next year. The former schoolteacher is a long-time democracy activist and was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1987. Since becoming leader in 2014, his effectiveness has been questioned and he survived a no-confidence vote earlier this year. Pohiva announced in May that Tonga would no longer host the Pacific Games in 2019 because the nation could not afford the expense. Some questioned why the government continued to collect money from levies and taxes intended to raise funds for the Games.