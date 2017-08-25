Thai attorney drops libel suit against BBC reporter

AFP, PHUKET, Thailand

A Thai lawyer has dropped a criminal defamation suit against a BBC journalist over his investigation into foreigners being scammed out of retirement homes in the country, the broadcaster said yesterday.

Jonathan Head, the BBC’s Southeast Asia correspondent, faced up to five years in jail after his report exposed how two foreign retirees had properties on Phuket stolen from them by a network of criminals and corrupt officials.

Rights groups said the case highlighted how Thailand’s broad defamation and computer crime laws impede investigative journalism and make it difficult to uncover wrongdoing in an endemically corrupt country.

The lawyer who filed the suit, Pratuan Thanarak, decided to drop the charges against Head on the first day of the trial on Wednesday.

“The plaintiff has withdrawn his case against BBC journalist Jonathan Head,” the BBC said in a short statement.

Foreigners cannot own land in Thailand, but they often get around the prohibition by putting assets in the name of Thais, or by setting up majority Thai-owned shell companies.

The 2015 BBC report detailed how a network of Phuket criminals, aided by corrupt officials, stole properties from foreigners by forging land title transfers or company ownership records.

One of the victims who featured in the report, British national Ian Rance, was named as a codefendant in the defamation suit.

Charges against him were dropped yesterday.

“I am sad to reflect that many others, both Thai and foreign investors and business people, may be defrauded in a similar manner,” Rance told reporters after his case was dropped.

He added that he had been left penniless by his unsuccessful attempts to recover his stolen properties through Thai courts.

Unlike many countries where defamation is a matter for the civil courts, in Thailand it is a criminal offense.

Private citizens can also launch their own prosecutions and are not forced to pay costs if they lose.